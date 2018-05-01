AINA TIR-FAX, May 1, 2018

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Macedonian President: “Our country has no border disputes”
  • US Ambassador: “Politicians are afraid. Once they were untouchable”
  • Albanian emigrants who compete for members of the council in London
  • Vangjush Dako and Saimir Sejdini towards fourth mandate
  • Xhafaj speaks from Korca on the arrest of the big fishes
  • Gjonaj: Reform in the justice system: Priority is the setting up of new institutions

ECONOMY

  • Fewer people keep their savings in banks as interest rates drop under 1%
  • Higher electricity price will affect bread cost for consumers
  • Confirmed by ADS, Construction and resorts are object to money laundering
  • Klosi from Spille: We are making verifications on properties in the seacoast
  • Kokedhima meets diaspora in Greece

 CHRONICLE

  • 3 youngsters die in an accident in Kurbin
  • The arrested man for the murder of Memli Begalla has an alibi, he claims to have been at the mosque at the crime`s moment

SOCIETY

  • Celebrations and protests in Tirana, on Workers’ Day
  • Rama at Job Fair: “Don’t look only for public administration job. Private companies won’t knock on your door”
  • “Schools as community centers” project has opened new jobs in Tirana
  • Many Albanians travelled to Montenegro on May 1st holiday
  • 15 police employees resign due to vetting reasons
  • Labor Day, Ilo: Albania with the highest percentage of informal employed people
  • New water supply network in “Kongresi i Manastirit” and “Sulejman Pasha”

CULTURE

  • Albanian Deborah Xhako, among favorites at Voice of Italy
  • Albanian actor Robert Ndrenika: Theater is our Jerusalem, I fear my salary will be cut off
  • Concert in Tirana on the occasion of May 1st , starts of the Albanian music will perform on stage
  • The professor Erion Isai appointed new Director of the National Theater
  • New touristic season: 10 new destinations promoted this year as regards air travelling

 

 

