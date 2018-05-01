AINA TIR-FAX, May 1, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Macedonian President: “Our country has no border disputes”
- US Ambassador: “Politicians are afraid. Once they were untouchable”
- Albanian emigrants who compete for members of the council in London
- Vangjush Dako and Saimir Sejdini towards fourth mandate
- Xhafaj speaks from Korca on the arrest of the big fishes
- Gjonaj: Reform in the justice system: Priority is the setting up of new institutions
ECONOMY
- Fewer people keep their savings in banks as interest rates drop under 1%
- Higher electricity price will affect bread cost for consumers
- Confirmed by ADS, Construction and resorts are object to money laundering
- Klosi from Spille: We are making verifications on properties in the seacoast
- Kokedhima meets diaspora in Greece
CHRONICLE
- 3 youngsters die in an accident in Kurbin
- The arrested man for the murder of Memli Begalla has an alibi, he claims to have been at the mosque at the crime`s moment
SOCIETY
- Celebrations and protests in Tirana, on Workers’ Day
- Rama at Job Fair: “Don’t look only for public administration job. Private companies won’t knock on your door”
- “Schools as community centers” project has opened new jobs in Tirana
- Many Albanians travelled to Montenegro on May 1st holiday
- 15 police employees resign due to vetting reasons
- Labor Day, Ilo: Albania with the highest percentage of informal employed people
- New water supply network in “Kongresi i Manastirit” and “Sulejman Pasha”
CULTURE
- Albanian Deborah Xhako, among favorites at Voice of Italy
- Albanian actor Robert Ndrenika: Theater is our Jerusalem, I fear my salary will be cut off
- Concert in Tirana on the occasion of May 1st , starts of the Albanian music will perform on stage
- The professor Erion Isai appointed new Director of the National Theater
- New touristic season: 10 new destinations promoted this year as regards air travelling