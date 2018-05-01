AINA TIR-FAX, April 30, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Judges resign for health reasons before Vetting Law
- Basha: “Huge scandals will explode in May”
- Germany’s decision for Albania’s EU negotiations, Feilcke: “Albanian politicians must lobby”
- Diaspora Minister: “Administration, dormant about Diaspora prisoners”
- Protests, Agron Duka: Why Albania is endangered of earlier elections
ECONOMY
- Eurostat: Albania with the highest expenses for food in Europe\
- Bank of Albania: Albania reached the value of 548, 2 billion ALL of economic loan
- Euro continues dropping by reaching lowest level so far
- BoA: property sale reached the highest point in 2017, prices increased as well
CHRONICLE
- Elderly falls off the bike and dies
- Italy, Albanian tragically dies in the forest
SOCIETY
- Russian Patriarch compliments Rama for changes in Tirana. PM gives him statue of Skanderbeg
- Albanian President, dinner with Russian Patriarch Kiril
CULTURE
- Artists start collectig firms for the non demolision of the theater
- Names of Albanian jury disclosed before parting to Eurovision