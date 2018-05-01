AINA TIR-FAX, April 30, 2018

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Judges resign for health reasons before Vetting Law
  • Basha: “Huge scandals will explode in May”
  • Germany’s decision for Albania’s EU negotiations, Feilcke: “Albanian politicians must lobby”
  • Diaspora Minister: “Administration, dormant about Diaspora prisoners”
  • Protests, Agron Duka: Why Albania is endangered of earlier elections

ECONOMY

  • Eurostat: Albania with the highest expenses for food in Europe\
  • Bank of Albania: Albania reached the value of 548, 2 billion ALL of economic loan
  • Euro continues dropping by reaching lowest level so far
  • BoA: property sale reached the highest point in 2017, prices increased as well

CHRONICLE

  • Elderly falls off the bike and dies
  • Italy, Albanian tragically dies in the forest

SOCIETY

  • Russian Patriarch compliments Rama for changes in Tirana. PM gives him statue of Skanderbeg
  • Albanian President, dinner with Russian Patriarch Kiril

CULTURE

  • Artists start collectig firms for the non demolision of the theater
  • Names of Albanian jury disclosed before parting to Eurovision

 

