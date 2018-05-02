AINA TIR-FAX, May 2, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Rama pleased with judicial reform: “No one above the Vetting Law”
- Marine negotiations, Berisha: Albania ready to deliver Greece an amazing beauty
- Negotiations on Marine waters with Greece, Kotzias: We hope to close the agreement with Albania within May
- Negotiations, German MP comes in Tirana on Thursday for a meeting with high Albanian officials
- Luan Rama: Crime, drugs and corruption endanger the opening of negotiations with EU
- New Law on Advocacy, minister Gjonaj: System to be cleaned up by corrupted people
ECONOMY
- Only 37% of debts come from formal banks
- Euro continues devaluation and drops to the quota of 128 Albanian Lek
- Rama starts the presentation of the new projects on infrastructure
- New destinations, experts: Charter flights in Rinas to boost tourism
CHRONICLE
- Brawl in Kavaja, youngster under investigation for hitting 52-year-old with strong means with strong means
- 29-year-old arrested in Durres for punching doctor
- Husband denounces at the police station the disappearance of his wife
SOCIETY
- Veliaj: “Tirana, a station of international music stars during this summer”
- President Meta with Arberesh Albanians in Kruja
- “Schools as community centers” project has opened new jobs in Tirana
- Ship dumps fuel, pollutes new fishing port in Durres
- Miners don’t protest, everyone at work in Bulqize
- Minister of Education gives the good news for students with average mark above 9
- Escape of three prisoners from Fushe-Kruja prison prevented
- Teachers to be banned from keeping cellphones in classrooms
CULTURE
- Painting banker presents 41 works at National Museum
- Artists from around the world gather in Tirana for “Different Trains”
- Prime Minister Rama ranked among the 10 top leaders of the world in Facebook