AINA TIR-FAX, May 2, 2018

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Rama pleased with judicial reform: “No one above the Vetting Law”
  • Marine negotiations, Berisha: Albania ready to deliver Greece an amazing beauty
  • Negotiations on Marine waters with Greece, Kotzias: We hope to close the agreement with Albania within May
  • Negotiations, German MP comes in Tirana on Thursday for a meeting with high Albanian officials
  • Luan Rama: Crime, drugs and corruption endanger the opening of negotiations with EU
  • New Law on Advocacy, minister Gjonaj: System to be cleaned up by corrupted people

ECONOMY

  • Only 37% of debts come from formal banks
  • Euro continues devaluation and drops to the quota of 128 Albanian Lek
  • Rama starts the presentation of the new projects on infrastructure
  • New destinations, experts: Charter flights in Rinas to boost tourism

CHRONICLE

  • Brawl in Kavaja, youngster under investigation for hitting 52-year-old with strong means with strong means
  • 29-year-old arrested in Durres for punching doctor
  • Husband denounces at the police station the disappearance of his wife

SOCIETY

  • Veliaj: “Tirana, a station of international music stars during this summer”
  • President Meta with Arberesh Albanians in Kruja
  • “Schools as community centers” project has opened new jobs in Tirana
  • Ship dumps fuel, pollutes new fishing port in Durres
  • Miners don’t protest, everyone at work in Bulqize
  • Minister of Education gives the good news for students with average mark above 9
  • Escape of three prisoners from Fushe-Kruja prison prevented
  • Teachers to be banned from keeping cellphones in classrooms

CULTURE

  • Painting banker presents 41 works at National Museum
  • Artists from around the world gather in Tirana for “Different Trains”
  • Prime Minister Rama ranked among the 10 top leaders of the world in Facebook

 

