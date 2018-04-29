TIR-FAX, April 28, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Macedonian President: “Our country has no border disputes”
- Foreign Minister at NATO ministerial: “We support open-door policy”
- EU accession negotiations, Interior Minister meets French counterpart
- Xhafaj shakes hands with Macron in Paris
- Union of Judges appeal to media and politicians: “Respect standards, no to emotional declarations”
- Bushati: “Albania is aware of Europe’s enlargement fatigue and differences between South and North, East and West”
- Bushati meets Pompeo in Brussels
- Meta, EU and NATO: “More coordinated commitment for the European perspective”
- Special College of Appeals announced session for former PG Adriatik Llalla
- President Meta in Skopje, for the Brdo-Brijun summit
ECONOMY
- Rama, debates with small business
- Tax Office appeals: Be careful when declaring incomes
- SP Assembly: Albania does not get a new debt, the priority of this mandate
- Euro falls in the lowest level of the last ten years
CHRONICLE
- 39 year old arrested in Burrel in the attempt to rob supermarket
- 30 year old found hanged in a barn in Maliq, family members shocked
- 63 year old caught stealing in the supermarket
- Inspector found death in Moglica power plant after falling down from a rock
SOCIETY
- Russian Patriarch visits Tirana today
- High security measures in Tirana as Russian Orthodox Patriarch visits Albania
- Veliaj, the anthem of a Tirana that works hard
- Tirana, house of Balkan Jazz
- “Schools into community center” project, Veliaj: “Sport, good investment for children”
- Tirana Municplaity and Ministry of Defense plant pine trees for 42 martyrs of the nation
CULTURE
- Exhibition with rare books about Skenderbeg opened in Shkodra museum