TIR-FAX, April 28, 2018

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Macedonian President: “Our country has no border disputes”
  • Foreign Minister at NATO ministerial: “We support open-door policy”
  • EU accession negotiations, Interior Minister meets French counterpart
  • Xhafaj shakes hands with Macron in Paris
  • Union of Judges appeal to media and politicians: “Respect standards, no to emotional declarations”
  • Bushati: “Albania is aware of Europe’s enlargement fatigue and differences between South and North, East and West”
  • Bushati meets Pompeo in Brussels
  • Meta, EU and NATO: “More coordinated commitment for the European perspective”
  • Special College of Appeals announced session for former PG Adriatik Llalla
  • President Meta in Skopje, for the Brdo-Brijun summit

ECONOMY

  • Rama, debates with small business
  • Tax Office appeals: Be careful when declaring incomes
  • SP Assembly: Albania does not get a new debt, the priority of this mandate
  • Euro falls in the lowest level of the last ten years

CHRONICLE

  • 39 year old arrested in Burrel in the attempt to rob supermarket
  • 30 year old found hanged in a barn in Maliq, family members shocked
  • 63 year old caught stealing in the supermarket
  • Inspector found death in Moglica power plant after falling down from a rock

SOCIETY

  • Russian Patriarch visits Tirana today
  • High security measures in Tirana as Russian Orthodox Patriarch visits Albania
  • Veliaj, the anthem of a Tirana that works hard
  • Tirana, house of Balkan Jazz
  • “Schools into community center” project, Veliaj: “Sport, good investment for children”
  • Tirana Municplaity and Ministry of Defense plant pine trees for 42 martyrs of the nation

CULTURE

  • Exhibition with rare books about Skenderbeg opened in Shkodra museum

 

