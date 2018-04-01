AINA TIR-FAX, March 31, 2018

Posted on April 1, 2018 by TirFax

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Rama cedes lower toll price to Kukes citizens, promises vandals will brought to justice
  • Basha meets with allies: “Albanians should not be deceived by Rama’s pleads”
  • While Kukes citizens protest toll fee on Nation’s Road, Rama promises cheap flights
  • Berisha warns Rama: “Edvin, this is only the beginning”
  • Kukes protest, Kryemadhi warns: History does not end here
  • Interior Minister Xhafaj: “Unjustified violence. No one above the law”
  • President appeals for calm after today’s violent protest in Kukes
  • Protest in nation Road, British ambassador reacts: Violence is not an option

ECONOMY

  • Ahmetaj responds to American Chamber of Commerce: “Crawford’s reaction, emotional”
  • Presidential family wishes people on Easter

CRONICLE

  • Five police officers and 12 protesters injured at the Nation’s Road
  • Two Albanians arrested for attempting to abduct a Moroccan
  • Suitcase found in front of the EU Information Center, police surrounds area
  • Albanian arrested for pushing from balcony the lover of his wife
  • One day after the protest, nothing left from the toll windows
  • Youngster from Tirana arrested in Kavaja for smuggling jewelries
  • Traffickers abandon car with drugs in Orikum
  • Greece, one Albanian and two Bulgarians arrested with 21 kg of cannabis
  • 31 year old arrested for trafficking of works of art
  • Meat trade do not meet the conditions, 28 fines imposed in Gjirokaster

SOCIETY

  • Evangelist Fraternity joins Tirana Municipality’s tree-planting initiative
  • Easter, Veliaj has lunch with the elderly

CULTURE

  • Easter feast, Christians and muslims celebrate together in Lezha

 

About TirFax

Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996. It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information.
This entry was posted in Headline News. Bookmark the permalink.