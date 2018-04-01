AINA TIR-FAX, March 31, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Rama cedes lower toll price to Kukes citizens, promises vandals will brought to justice
- Basha meets with allies: “Albanians should not be deceived by Rama’s pleads”
- While Kukes citizens protest toll fee on Nation’s Road, Rama promises cheap flights
- Berisha warns Rama: “Edvin, this is only the beginning”
- Kukes protest, Kryemadhi warns: History does not end here
- Interior Minister Xhafaj: “Unjustified violence. No one above the law”
- President appeals for calm after today’s violent protest in Kukes
- Protest in nation Road, British ambassador reacts: Violence is not an option
ECONOMY
- Ahmetaj responds to American Chamber of Commerce: “Crawford’s reaction, emotional”
- Presidential family wishes people on Easter
CRONICLE
- Five police officers and 12 protesters injured at the Nation’s Road
- Two Albanians arrested for attempting to abduct a Moroccan
- Suitcase found in front of the EU Information Center, police surrounds area
- Albanian arrested for pushing from balcony the lover of his wife
- One day after the protest, nothing left from the toll windows
- Youngster from Tirana arrested in Kavaja for smuggling jewelries
- Traffickers abandon car with drugs in Orikum
- Greece, one Albanian and two Bulgarians arrested with 21 kg of cannabis
- 31 year old arrested for trafficking of works of art
- Meat trade do not meet the conditions, 28 fines imposed in Gjirokaster
SOCIETY
- Evangelist Fraternity joins Tirana Municipality’s tree-planting initiative
- Easter, Veliaj has lunch with the elderly
CULTURE
- Easter feast, Christians and muslims celebrate together in Lezha