AINA TIR-FAX, April 9, 2018

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • European Commission gives Tirana Mayor the “Most Roma-Friendly” award
  • Basha congratulates Hungarian PM Orban for his victory
  • Shehu to Rama: “You’re taking political tension to the point of no return”
  • Serbian UNESCO Ambassador who blocked Kosovo has resigned

ECONOMY

  • Durres-Kukes, the road with a record-breaking expensive price for Albanians
  • Small businesses and DP representatives will protest VAT tax tomorrow
  • Albania among the countries where women work the most for their retirement
  • Compalinst for Albanian governemnt tenders, 4 concessions
  • Tax Office and NBC reduce procedures for businesses registration
  • Mess with Property Tax, municipalities have difficulties in collecting it

CHRONICLE

  • Serious accident at ‘Komuna e Parsit”, motorcycle crashes concrete wall
  • 32-year-old boy dies electrocutes while fishing in Lezha

SOCIETY

  • 140 new trees to commemorate RENEA officer killed on duty
  • Tirana Mayor and all religious leaders meet for Orthodox Easter
  • Orthodox Easter is here, but not Tsipras
  • Journalist brings back memories of Koshare, KLA’s battle that removed Serbs from Albania-Kosovo border
  • The Koshare Battle, 19 years from April 9th 1999
  • Klement Tinaj, Albanian-American running for Governor of California
  • From Italy to Germany and Switzerland, the countries supplying Albania with medicaments
  • Albanian actor Bujar Asqeriu comes with two proposals to the government

