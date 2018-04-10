AINA TIR-FAX, April 9, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- European Commission gives Tirana Mayor the “Most Roma-Friendly” award
- Basha congratulates Hungarian PM Orban for his victory
- Shehu to Rama: “You’re taking political tension to the point of no return”
- Serbian UNESCO Ambassador who blocked Kosovo has resigned
ECONOMY
- Durres-Kukes, the road with a record-breaking expensive price for Albanians
- Small businesses and DP representatives will protest VAT tax tomorrow
- Albania among the countries where women work the most for their retirement
- Compalinst for Albanian governemnt tenders, 4 concessions
- Tax Office and NBC reduce procedures for businesses registration
- Mess with Property Tax, municipalities have difficulties in collecting it
CHRONICLE
- Serious accident at ‘Komuna e Parsit”, motorcycle crashes concrete wall
- 32-year-old boy dies electrocutes while fishing in Lezha
SOCIETY
- 140 new trees to commemorate RENEA officer killed on duty
- Tirana Mayor and all religious leaders meet for Orthodox Easter
- Orthodox Easter is here, but not Tsipras
- Journalist brings back memories of Koshare, KLA’s battle that removed Serbs from Albania-Kosovo border
- The Koshare Battle, 19 years from April 9th 1999
- Klement Tinaj, Albanian-American running for Governor of California
- From Italy to Germany and Switzerland, the countries supplying Albania with medicaments
- Albanian actor Bujar Asqeriu comes with two proposals to the government