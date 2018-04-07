AINA TIR-FAX, April 7, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Orthodox Easter, long queues at border with Greece
- MPs react to US Ambassador’s declaration regarding LGBTI
- Basha accuses Prosecution of siding with Rama: “They’re terrorizing citizens”
- Civil society protests in front of the Prime Ministry against arrogance, violence and concessions
ECONOMY
- 2 billion EUR leave the Albanian banking system, probably by taxes and Vetting Law
- Minister of Finances and Economy orders Tax Office not to fine small businesses
- Rama secretly meets with Kukes businessmen, discuss toll fee
- Expropriations for TAP, documents needed for compensation
- Euro continues devaluation, drops to 129 ALL
- Construction sector increased by 11, 2% last year
CHRONICLE
- Cannabis traffickers could start using indoors plantations
- Albanian dies tragically in Italy after being banged by truck
- Police finds cannabis in the house of Vlora resident in Italy, declared wanted by police
- Gunshots in Lezha, man involved in a conflicts with policeman
- Ismet Drishti violated by masked people
SOCIETY
- Well-known doctor Nazi Bozheku passes away
- 230-year-old bridge risks destruction
- Korca flocked by visitors for Easter
- Mayor of Librazhd raises alarm on Shkumbin pollution
- “Tsameria Republic” , dozens of citizens march in Vlora with EU and USA flags
CULTURE
- Albania introduces itself for the first time in the gala concert “Eurovision Young Musicians ”
- Albanian and German experts study the situation in Gjirokaster castle
WEATHER
- Temperatures go up by weekend