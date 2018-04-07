AINA TIR-FAX, April 7, 2018

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Orthodox Easter, long queues at border with Greece
  • MPs react to US Ambassador’s declaration regarding LGBTI
  • Basha accuses Prosecution of siding with Rama: “They’re terrorizing citizens”
  • Civil society protests in front of the Prime Ministry against arrogance, violence and concessions

ECONOMY

  • 2 billion EUR leave the Albanian banking system, probably by taxes and Vetting Law
  • Minister of Finances and Economy orders Tax Office not to fine small businesses
  • Rama secretly meets with Kukes businessmen, discuss toll fee
  • Expropriations for TAP, documents needed for compensation
  • Euro continues devaluation, drops to 129 ALL
  • Construction sector increased by 11, 2% last year

CHRONICLE

  • Cannabis traffickers could start using indoors plantations
  • Albanian dies tragically in Italy after being banged by truck
  • Police finds cannabis in the house of Vlora resident in Italy, declared wanted by police
  • Gunshots in Lezha, man involved in a conflicts with policeman
  • Ismet Drishti violated by masked people

SOCIETY

  • Well-known doctor Nazi Bozheku passes away
  • 230-year-old bridge risks destruction
  • Korca flocked by visitors for Easter
  • Mayor of Librazhd raises alarm on Shkumbin pollution
  • “Tsameria Republic” , dozens of citizens march in Vlora with EU and USA flags

CULTURE

  • Albania introduces itself for the first time in the gala concert “Eurovision Young Musicians ”
  • Albanian and German experts study the situation in Gjirokaster castle

WEATHER

  • Temperatures go up by weekend

