AINA TIR-FAX, April 6, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- “Nation’s Road” toll fee, Haradinaj: “If asked, Kosovo would have helped pay for it”
- The EU-Western Balkan Summit risks turning into a failure
- US Ambassador Lu: “Tahiri investigation? Close to a criminal prosecution”
- Fleckenstein: “There is no reason for additional conditions before EU negotiations
- Diaspora Minister leaves Parliament after his amendment gets rejected by own party
- Opposition blocked four main roads, Basha: “By the side of citizens in every step”
- Rama: “Toll payment will not start before finding a solution about the fee”
- Xhafaj greats the last strike of “Power of Law”: Great cooperation with the Prosecution
- Debate on LGBT/ former Minister of Justice responds to ambassador Lu
- Protest, Nishani: Strong symbolic of popular revolt
ECONOMY
- Rama: “The Kukes airport will be functional by Autumn”
- Albania with the highest figures in the Balkan region as regards number of prisoners
- BoA: Employment rate slowed down in 2017, investments continue in construction not in technology
- Traders at Food Market start protest against the imposing of VAT
CHRONICLE
- Death of Devid Kasmi, case passes to the Prosecution of Serious Crimes
- 24-year-old arrested for distributing cocaine and marijuana in Durres clubs
- Gjirokaster citizen convicted for murder extradited from USA
- Tritol explosions in the house of the “Fire gang” member in Lazarat
- Teenager distributing drugs near schools in Lezha arrested along a 31-year-old
- Driver bangs 10-year-old child with van
SOCIETY
- Kukes citizens protest again, demand release of 11 protesters
- New recruitment system, testing starts for the employees of basic level in prisons
- Social center inaugurated at Bregu i Lumit
- Health center in Bulqiza lacks power and water