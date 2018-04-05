AINA TIR-FAX, April 5, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Fleckenstein: “We’re waiting the start of accession negotiations. Protests won’t influence result”
- Opposition blocked four main roads today, Basha: “By the side of citizens in every step”
- Rama: “Toll payment will not start before finding a solution about the fee”
- Kosovo Minister of Infrastructure: “Albanian counterpart didn’t answer to our letter about toll fee”
- Kukes Mayor appeals Rama to release protesters. Rama: “It’s not me who releases them, but Courts”
- Rama: “EU must remove visa regime for Kosovo”. Albin Kurti: “Albania must remove toll fee for Kosovo”
- Opposition protest, Xhafaj: It was unlawful, I thank police and citizens
- SMI appeals for Rama expulsion from parliament
- Tall fee in Nation Road, Rama gives live apologies to Kukes residents
- Former Attorney General in charge of four criminal offences
ECONOMY
- Rama: “The Kukes airport will be functional by Autumn”
- Albania the second in the Balkan region for external intervention in economic, political and military issues
- BoA changes regulation on loans
- Euro continues devaluation, reaches its lowest point
- INSTAT: Economic growth in 2017, 3.84 %, the sectors with greatest contribution
CHRONICLE
- Lazarat shaken by explosion
- Accident in Fier-Levan due to high speed
- Domestic crime, husband kills wife with ax in Kukes and then flees
- 3-year-old child dies on the way to hospital
- Death of the 3-year-old child, Durres hospital director gives arguments on his death
- “Power of Law” smugglers hit with excise goods, 17 handcuffed
- 2 residents from Shkodra arrested in flagrance while exchanging drugs
- Conflict with gun between brothers, two injured in Fushe-Kruja
SOCIETY
- Two English tourists confess the nightmare experienced in Theth
- American embassy gives the important news for people interested for tourist visa in USA