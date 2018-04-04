AINA TIR-FAX, April 4, 2018

Posted on April 4, 2018 by TirFax

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • European Commisison condemns the arrest and deportation of Turkish citizens from Kosovo
  • Basha: “Kukes protesters showed the face of criminal regime”
  • European Socialist Party Conference held in Tirana, Albania
  • Prosecution demands prison sentences for 11 protesters
  • Rama, intermediator for Erdogan? Kosovo President, sudden visit to Tirana
  • Court allows construction of five 17-store high-rise buildings at Artificial Lake. Tirana Municipality reacts
  • Court Decision for Kukes residents, Lulzim Basha reacts: We are not going to stop
  • SP-DP passionate relationships, small issues cannot impede integration

ECONOMY

  • “Kosovo’s trade with Albania: how complex?”
  • Ahmetaj: Circulation tax does not change, it is used for other purposes

CHRONICLE

  • Prosecution demands prison sentences for 11 protesters
  • 23-year-old injured with pistol, two arrested in Lezha
  • Alarming figures, 1 in 68 children with autism
  • Constitutional Court judge undergoes vetting process and comes out clean
  • 22-year-old from Laç seized with 140 grams of cocaine
  • Scandal with properties in Lezha, 59-year-old declared wanted arrested
  • Two handcuffed for abduction Kuçova

SOCIETY

  • Tirana Municipality initiative offers career opportunities for youth
  • Protest in front of the Police Directorate, two persons accompanied in commissariat
  • Veliaj: Appointment of administrators has reduced problems with flat administration

CULTURE

  • Bushati in the exibition “Shkodra, family home-my history”, a part of heritage
  • Archeological excavations for the first time in Nivica and Kurvelesh
  • Cultural tourism, Kumbaro discloses new research projects in archeology
  • Danish architect: No decision yet on the National Theater

About TirFax

Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996. It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information.
This entry was posted in Headline News. Bookmark the permalink.