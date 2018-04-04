AINA TIR-FAX, April 4, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- European Commisison condemns the arrest and deportation of Turkish citizens from Kosovo
- Basha: “Kukes protesters showed the face of criminal regime”
- European Socialist Party Conference held in Tirana, Albania
- Prosecution demands prison sentences for 11 protesters
- Rama, intermediator for Erdogan? Kosovo President, sudden visit to Tirana
- Court allows construction of five 17-store high-rise buildings at Artificial Lake. Tirana Municipality reacts
- Court Decision for Kukes residents, Lulzim Basha reacts: We are not going to stop
- SP-DP passionate relationships, small issues cannot impede integration
ECONOMY
- “Kosovo’s trade with Albania: how complex?”
- Ahmetaj: Circulation tax does not change, it is used for other purposes
CHRONICLE
- Prosecution demands prison sentences for 11 protesters
- 23-year-old injured with pistol, two arrested in Lezha
- Alarming figures, 1 in 68 children with autism
- Constitutional Court judge undergoes vetting process and comes out clean
- 22-year-old from Laç seized with 140 grams of cocaine
- Scandal with properties in Lezha, 59-year-old declared wanted arrested
- Two handcuffed for abduction Kuçova
SOCIETY
- Tirana Municipality initiative offers career opportunities for youth
- Protest in front of the Police Directorate, two persons accompanied in commissariat
- Veliaj: Appointment of administrators has reduced problems with flat administration
CULTURE
- Bushati in the exibition “Shkodra, family home-my history”, a part of heritage
- Archeological excavations for the first time in Nivica and Kurvelesh
- Cultural tourism, Kumbaro discloses new research projects in archeology
- Danish architect: No decision yet on the National Theater