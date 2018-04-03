AINA TIR-FAX, April 3, 2018

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Minister of Infrastructure: “Protest caused millions of EUR in damage”
  • United opposition: “Civilian disobedience starts this week. No more paying of Edi Rama’s increased taxes”
  • Patozi appeals to Rama on Kukes protest
  • What will happen with highway Tirana-Durres: Gjiknuri discloses plan
  • SP MP objects Rama: The call for ‘non civil obedience is ant-constitutional
  • Former Minister of Interior: I crossed in one of the biggest highways in Albania and didn`t pay anything
  • SP MP affirms publicly that the tax on Nation Road is unaffordable
  • DP MP: The arrest of protesters overnight is unlawful, typical of dictatorial regime
  • Lubonja: The Prime Minister uses arrogant language, Albanians hopeless

ECONOMY

  • “Kosovo’s trade with Albania: how complex?”
  • Social protection, Albania with the highest percentage of pension securing in the region
  • Instat: Economic growth dropped by 3, 36 % in the last trimester of 2017

CHRONICLE

  • Protest continues as 23 Kukes protesters will appear in Court on Wednesday
  • Protesting toll fee, Kukes citizens don’t want politicians involved
  • Elderly of Skrapar passes away in hospital after being injured
  • Activist criminally proceeded after the protests: Rama, responsible for the vandalism in Kukes
  • Domicile arrest for the mayor of Lezha municipality
  • Panic in Durres, parked car engulfed by fire
  • Gang of cocaine destroyed in Athens, 5 Albanian traffickers arrested

SOCIETY

  • Tirana Municipality initiative offers career opportunities for youth
  • Pishkash village in Librazhd endangered by landslides
  • Durres has problems with drinking water due to defects of the amortized network
  • The new project of the Artificial Lake Park mole
  • Furious parent raises LGBT flag at the Ministry of Education

 

About TirFax

Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996. It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information.
