AINA TIR-FAX, April 3, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Minister of Infrastructure: “Protest caused millions of EUR in damage”
- United opposition: “Civilian disobedience starts this week. No more paying of Edi Rama’s increased taxes”
- Patozi appeals to Rama on Kukes protest
- What will happen with highway Tirana-Durres: Gjiknuri discloses plan
- SP MP objects Rama: The call for ‘non civil obedience is ant-constitutional
- Former Minister of Interior: I crossed in one of the biggest highways in Albania and didn`t pay anything
- SP MP affirms publicly that the tax on Nation Road is unaffordable
- DP MP: The arrest of protesters overnight is unlawful, typical of dictatorial regime
- Lubonja: The Prime Minister uses arrogant language, Albanians hopeless
ECONOMY
- “Kosovo’s trade with Albania: how complex?”
- Social protection, Albania with the highest percentage of pension securing in the region
- Instat: Economic growth dropped by 3, 36 % in the last trimester of 2017
CHRONICLE
- Protest continues as 23 Kukes protesters will appear in Court on Wednesday
- Protesting toll fee, Kukes citizens don’t want politicians involved
- Elderly of Skrapar passes away in hospital after being injured
- Activist criminally proceeded after the protests: Rama, responsible for the vandalism in Kukes
- Domicile arrest for the mayor of Lezha municipality
- Panic in Durres, parked car engulfed by fire
- Gang of cocaine destroyed in Athens, 5 Albanian traffickers arrested
SOCIETY
- Tirana Municipality initiative offers career opportunities for youth
- Pishkash village in Librazhd endangered by landslides
- Durres has problems with drinking water due to defects of the amortized network
- The new project of the Artificial Lake Park mole
- Furious parent raises LGBT flag at the Ministry of Education