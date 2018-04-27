AINA TIR-FAX, April 27, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Krichbaum: “Albania, not ready for accession negotiations”
- Krichbaum admits that he doesn’t share the same opinion with Merkel about Albania
- Juncker “calms” Greeks: “Albania’s positive recommendation doesn’t mean accession”
- Rama admits Tahiri was mentioned in Germany
- Foreign Minister Bushati at the UN peace meeting
- President Meta: “No other path for Albania besides EU”
- “Power of Law”- The five prosecutors that will investigate crime and corruption in Tirana
- SMI MP, Vasili: Rama is destroying the small business
- DP MP: Draft-resolution on the protection of journalists almost ready
- Bushati meets new Secretary General of USA
- Bushati meets his Greek counterpart Kotzias in Brussels
ECONOMY
- Debate with USA: Albanian does business with Turkey, sleeps with Serbia and flirts with Russia
- Rama clashes with small business: Nasto: 82 thousand businesses closed
CHRONICLE
- Teenager in tears pregnant after being raped by neighbor
- Robbery in Kamez, 52-year-old dies
- Police launches investigations on the robbery in Kamëz
- Court prolongs investigations with three months on CEC scandal
- 69-year-old kills his wife with hamme for 6000 ALL
- Albanian accused of murder arrested in Italy
SOCIETY
- Veliaj in Dublin to present strategic projects on Tirana
- Changes in Tirana, a history of success in the meeting of Irish foundation of Architecture
- The registration procedure of Albanian children born abroad
CULTURE
- Why should Berat be visited, one of the most beautiful towns in Albania