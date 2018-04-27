AINA TIR-FAX, April 27, 2018

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Krichbaum: “Albania, not ready for accession negotiations”
  • Krichbaum admits that he doesn’t share the same opinion with Merkel about Albania
  • Juncker “calms” Greeks: “Albania’s positive recommendation doesn’t mean accession”
  • Rama admits Tahiri was mentioned in Germany
  • Foreign Minister Bushati at the UN peace meeting
  • President Meta: “No other path for Albania besides EU”
  • “Power of Law”- The five prosecutors that will investigate crime and corruption in Tirana
  • SMI MP, Vasili: Rama is destroying the small business
  • DP MP: Draft-resolution on the protection of journalists almost ready
  • Bushati meets new Secretary General of USA
  • Bushati meets his Greek counterpart Kotzias in Brussels

ECONOMY

  • Debate with USA: Albanian does business with Turkey, sleeps with Serbia and flirts with Russia
  • Rama clashes with small business: Nasto: 82 thousand businesses closed

CHRONICLE

  • Teenager in tears pregnant after being raped by neighbor
  • Robbery in Kamez, 52-year-old dies
  • Police launches investigations on the robbery in Kamëz
  • Court prolongs investigations with three months on CEC scandal
  • 69-year-old kills his wife with hamme for 6000 ALL
  • Albanian accused of murder arrested in Italy

SOCIETY

  • Veliaj in Dublin to present strategic projects on Tirana
  • Changes in Tirana, a history of success in the meeting of Irish foundation of Architecture
  • The registration procedure of Albanian children born abroad

CULTURE

  • Why should Berat be visited, one of the most beautiful towns in Albania

 

