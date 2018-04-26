AINA TIR-FAX, April 26, 2018

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • “Mother Jones” published article for LSI lobbying. LSI promises to sue the US magazine
  • Majlinda Bregu: “I hope that my election as RCC Secretary General helps Albania as well”
  • Vlahutin speaks frankly about EU accession negotiations: “It’s not gift, but hard work ahead”
  • Foreign Minister Bushati at the UN peace meeting
  • Rama at German Parliament, which will decide its vote about Albania’s EU negotiations
  • Opposition’s commission for investigating Tahiri say they were given no access to secret documents
  • Foreign Minister: “We’ll work to convince Germany and France until June”
  • Municipalities as a positive motivation for the EU integration, performance report published
  • Merkel MP “another slap” on Rama`s face: Negotiations not in the right time
  • Pact discloses/ Belgium will vote in favor of negotiations

ECONOMY

  • Bank of Albania adopts a 50-million-dollar project for the Albanian infrastructure
  • Business in Pogradec closes its doors due to taxes imposed
  • Figures: Albanians the most working hard people in Europe with minimal salaries
  • Euro devaluation puts banking system at risk

CHRONICLE

  • Corruption with tenders in prisons: Prosecution: 5 years of imprisonment for Artur Zoto
  • Albanian stabs Greek
  • Criminal offences increase in the first three months of 2018, premeditated murders go up by 50%

SOCIETY

  • Reporters Without Borders, Media Freedom report: “Albania and Kosovo, partially free”
  • Tirana Municipality, old buildings will turn into social homes and community centers
  • Meta visits Austrian school

CULTURE

  • Concrete developements to take place on Friday on the demolition of the National Theater

 

