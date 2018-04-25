AINA TIR-FAX, April 25, 2018

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Rama: “Albania deserves negotiations. Should not become victim of other agendas”
  • Tusk: “Negotiations, well-deserved, but you must convince skeptic countries”
  • “Die Welt”: Rama in Berlin to receive confirmations for the opening of negotiations
  • Grida Duma: EU recommendation, a motivation more than a government achievement
  • Bushati: Next time negotiations for the agreement on maritime space to be developed with Greece
  • Foreign Minister: “We’ll work to convince Germany and France until June”
  • Four points of Albanian progress: Corruption, the biggest challenge
  • Majlinda Bregu: No turning back with justice system
  • Alibeaj: Rama blocks opposition for the investigation of Tahiri

ECONOMY

  • Government opens race for railway Tirana-Durres-Rinas, term till May 31
  • AKEP orders mobile companies to bring back monthly packages not 28 day packages
  • Ombudsman office: The process of bailiffs an issue for 2017

CHRONICLE

  • Democrat official intimidated in Gjirokaster
  • Këlliçi: Policemen suicide, the first victim of the government craziness, vetting process
  • Three accidents during the last 24 hours in Elbasan
  • Izet Haxhia “hands himself over’ to Turkish Police

SOCIETY

  • Total transformation of the “Neighborhood of the Abandoned”
  • Albania, the huge garbage container that cannot be wiped out with actions taken in a week
  • Albania in the 75th place as regards freedom of press
  • Luan Rama sends condolence message to the son of Liri Belishova
  • Alarm, floods from plastic, in Albania 150 thousand tons of plastic per year

CULTURE

  • New bridge brings more tourists at Zvernec Monastery

 

 

