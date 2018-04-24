AINA TIR-FAX, April 24, 2018

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Albanian Diaspora Minister, Majko, visits Albanian Orthodox and Islamic centers in USA
  • Krichbaum: “This is not the right time for Albania”
  • Donald Tusk visits Tirana
  • Rama will meet Merkel on Wednesday
  • Speaker Ruci meets counterparts in Estonia
  • Belgian PM in Tirana: “Support for EU path”. Rama: “Ready to cooperate with Basha for integration”
  • Majlinda Bregu voted RCC Secretary General: “We won together”
  • Bushati: EC decision, important development for the country`s region
  • Too much corruption and so few convicts: Black report of the Prosecutor`s Office comes out
  • France and Germany skeptic for the opening of negotiations, Meta: We should enjoy the good EU recommendation
  • Collaku: The EU report on Albania exaggerate, situation is quite different

ECONOMY

  • Bank of Albania Governor meets IMF and WB representatives in Washington
  • Tax Office offers advice to businesses on the use of cash register

CHRONICLE

  • Democrat official intimidated in Gjirokaster
  • Policeman kills himself with the service gun immediately after work in Fier
  • Izet Haxhia waiting for its extradition: I want to go back to my country
  • Denunciation: Person convicted for drug trafficking in Italy receives salary in Durres municipality

SOCIETY

  • Liri Belishova passes away, Meta: She inspired us with her freedom ideals
  • Kamenica, the village without an ambulance and a destroyed kindergarten
  • Bad news for Albanians: According to European Union laws, cigarette excise to double
  • “Nurses for Albania”, winners` list published, vacancies filled for Tirana

CULTURE

  • Foreign Minister runs in Central Park, NY, on International Book Day
  • Skanderbeg’s wedding brought to play 567 years later
  • New bridge brings more tourists at Zvernec Monastery
  • Archeological excavations in “Albanopolis”, hopes for tourism in Zgërdhesh

 

 

