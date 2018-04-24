AINA TIR-FAX, April 24, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Albanian Diaspora Minister, Majko, visits Albanian Orthodox and Islamic centers in USA
- Krichbaum: “This is not the right time for Albania”
- Donald Tusk visits Tirana
- Rama will meet Merkel on Wednesday
- Speaker Ruci meets counterparts in Estonia
- Belgian PM in Tirana: “Support for EU path”. Rama: “Ready to cooperate with Basha for integration”
- Majlinda Bregu voted RCC Secretary General: “We won together”
- Bushati: EC decision, important development for the country`s region
- Too much corruption and so few convicts: Black report of the Prosecutor`s Office comes out
- France and Germany skeptic for the opening of negotiations, Meta: We should enjoy the good EU recommendation
- Collaku: The EU report on Albania exaggerate, situation is quite different
ECONOMY
- Bank of Albania Governor meets IMF and WB representatives in Washington
- Tax Office offers advice to businesses on the use of cash register
CHRONICLE
- Democrat official intimidated in Gjirokaster
- Policeman kills himself with the service gun immediately after work in Fier
- Izet Haxhia waiting for its extradition: I want to go back to my country
- Denunciation: Person convicted for drug trafficking in Italy receives salary in Durres municipality
SOCIETY
- Liri Belishova passes away, Meta: She inspired us with her freedom ideals
- Kamenica, the village without an ambulance and a destroyed kindergarten
- Bad news for Albanians: According to European Union laws, cigarette excise to double
- “Nurses for Albania”, winners` list published, vacancies filled for Tirana
CULTURE
- Foreign Minister runs in Central Park, NY, on International Book Day
- Skanderbeg’s wedding brought to play 567 years later
- New bridge brings more tourists at Zvernec Monastery
- Archeological excavations in “Albanopolis”, hopes for tourism in Zgërdhesh