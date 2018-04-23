AINA TIR-FAX, April 23, 2018

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Basha: “Rama is increasing the number of German MPs who are pessimistic about Albania”
  • Rama: “I never attack foreigners interested to Albania”
  • After replications Rama-Basha, German MP: Albanian negotiations not at the right time
  • Former President Topi joins Tirana Municipality’s tree-planting initiative
  • Former Speaker Topalli refuses DP invitation: “Basha killed internal democracy”
  • OSCE to parties: “You must conclude electoral reform by July”
  • Shkoder Prosecutor fails Vetting Process
  • Belgium Prime Minister arrives in Tirana

ECONOMY

  • Finance Minister promises lower taxes
  • More Italians visit Albania for dental tourism
  • Gas station company “Gulf” involved in 5 million EUR fraud
  • Most of farmers have small lands for subsidies, Rama: “Unite to benefit”
  • Nation’s Road toll fee, 1.5 EUR for Kukes residents
  • Government gives up trying for ARMO: “Its success depends on Bankers”
  • Italians, Greeks, Germans invade Albania: Number of tourists increased by 12, 5% from January to March 2018

CHRONICLE

  • Democrat official intimidated in Gjirokaster
  • Robbers attack Vodafone shop
  • Prosecution demands life imprisonment for Miklovan Parubi for killing 2 people and injuring 4 others
  • 64-year-old injured in Lushnje after his motorcycle was banged by car
  • Club manager arrested today for cocaine sale
  • Cocaine found in Tirana-Athens bus: Driver abandons vehicle and enters Albanian territory

SOCIETY

  • Touching message of Sokol Olldashi`s mother: I have forgotten to sing
  • Fire in Kashar factory
  • New list of reimbursable medicaments approved for 2018, breast cancer treatment included for 1st time
  • Iranian asylum seeker, karate champion, promises to bring Albania medals
  • Tirana’s Artificial Lake open-air theater soon available to the public

CULTURE

  • Albanian Traces – Untold facts about the Trojan War/English subtitled documentary
  • Tirana in Venice Bienale on June 26, Veliaj: We will present a part of the history

