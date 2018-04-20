AINA TIR-FAX, April 20, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Former Interior Minister Saimir Tahiri breaks silence on social networks
- Tahiri: “No one defends me, no son of a mother can stop me”
- Doshi: “Investigate expensive schools of politicians’ children, and you’ll find out a lot”
- Police Vetting process, 2000 officers risk not filing applications
- Nishani ironizes Rama: Dictatorship returned into power
- DP MP displays footage in the court session of the 11 arrested people in Kukes protest
- Voltana Ademi requires the release of people arrested in Kukes
- Kotzias expresses optimistic that the negotiations with Albanian will be finalized by May
ECONOMY
- Finance Minister promises lower taxes
- Tirana-Elbasan highway keeps needing more budget funds, and the recent 15 mln won’t be the last
- Tax Director: “Small businesses, simpler VAT procedures, no sanctions for first mistakes”
- Management of metallic waste, decision to be adopted soon
- Power line with Macedonia, government paves way to the project
- In 2017 Albanian public institutions procured 1 billion USD for goods and services
- Euro gains points versus Albanian Lek for the second consecutive day
- Gjiknuri introduces projects in infrastructure: Tunnel in Llogara, Arber Road to start within this month
CHRONICLE
- Chaos created in front of Shkoder Court, protesters: Release our brothers
- 9 Albanians arrested in Italy for distributing cocaine and heroin in Italy
- Luxurious car completely burnt by flames overnight in Durres
- 22-year-old boy arrested in Korça for robbing elderly house
- Gramsh, 43-year-old intimidates doctor from Tirana
- 12 robberies taken place within 4 months, gang of thieves dismantled in Vlora
SOCIETY
- 70 trees planted, “Friendship Park Albania-Izrael” at the Artificial Lake
CULTURE
- President Meta wishes Vangjel Koja, the well-known professor of volleyball for his 85th anniversary