AINA TIR-FAX, April 2, 2018

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • No boycott. Basha appeals citizens to civilian disobedience: “Let’s block roads. Stop paying taxes”
  • Civil society, open letter to US and EU embassies about Kukes violence
  • Majko in Turkey: “Albania’s relations with the Diaspora will be sanctioned by law”
  • Basha: “What started with Kukes will not stop. I promise to punish the corrupted”
  • Kukes Municipal Council: “Toll fee price not negotiable for us either. No dialogue with government without releasing protesters”
  • “Where are the big fish?” To whom did the US Ambassador ask this question?
  • Protest continues in Tirana, demands for release of protesters arrested in Kukes
  • Joint meeting: DP-SMI, Kryemadhi: We won`t stop until Rama leaves office
  • Berisha publishes video: Armed policemen terrorize Kukes

ECONOMY

  • 100 vacancies in Albanian until 2020, how to benefit
  • Albania among the eight countries who limit women in the labor market
  • What to know before receiving a loan
  • New procedure: How to pay taxes of vehicles and fines

CRONICLE

  • Shkoder commemorates 4 “Martyrs of Democracy” protesters killed in 1991
  • Huge fire in a warehouse in Tirana, situation under control, no casualties

SOCIETY

  • Why did police bring the arrested protesters to Tirana?
  • Robert Ndrenika outrageous call on the National Theater issue
  • Artists join protest at the Directorate of Police: Rama go!
  • Mat, 40 families blocked in Bruc village due to lack of a real bridge

 

