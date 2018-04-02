AINA TIR-FAX, April 2, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- No boycott. Basha appeals citizens to civilian disobedience: “Let’s block roads. Stop paying taxes”
- Civil society, open letter to US and EU embassies about Kukes violence
- Majko in Turkey: “Albania’s relations with the Diaspora will be sanctioned by law”
- Basha: “What started with Kukes will not stop. I promise to punish the corrupted”
- Kukes Municipal Council: “Toll fee price not negotiable for us either. No dialogue with government without releasing protesters”
- “Where are the big fish?” To whom did the US Ambassador ask this question?
- Protest continues in Tirana, demands for release of protesters arrested in Kukes
- Joint meeting: DP-SMI, Kryemadhi: We won`t stop until Rama leaves office
- Berisha publishes video: Armed policemen terrorize Kukes
ECONOMY
- 100 vacancies in Albanian until 2020, how to benefit
- Albania among the eight countries who limit women in the labor market
- What to know before receiving a loan
- New procedure: How to pay taxes of vehicles and fines
CRONICLE
- Shkoder commemorates 4 “Martyrs of Democracy” protesters killed in 1991
- Huge fire in a warehouse in Tirana, situation under control, no casualties
SOCIETY
- Why did police bring the arrested protesters to Tirana?
- Robert Ndrenika outrageous call on the National Theater issue
- Artists join protest at the Directorate of Police: Rama go!
- Mat, 40 families blocked in Bruc village due to lack of a real bridge