AINA TIR-FAX, April 19, 2018

Posted on April 19, 2018 by TirFax

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Basha: “Russian Patriarch will visit Albania
  • Opening of accession negotiations, more pressure on the government”
  • US Ambassador: “Celebrate for EU accession, but also work harder before June”
  • Opposition: “We asked Mogherini for the release of 11 Kukes protesters”
  • Minister Nikolla in Turkey, meets counterpart about Albanian language project in school
  • Mogherini meets Meta: “Encouragement for further reforms”
  • Meta appeals to youngsters in Albanian territories abroad: I encouraged them to lead changes in the countries they live
  • Kryemadhi: EU condition for the opening of negotiations: Rama must leave
  • Bushati has breakfast with EU ambassadors, progress report discussed
  • Shalsi: Many years will take for Albanians to be part of the EU
  • Yet changes to occur among State Police ranks, new leaders appointed

ECONOMY

  • EUROSTAT: Only 5 % of the Albanians were accepted, the last in Europe
  • Vetting: Police Syndicate Union letter to Xhafaj and Veliu to postpone the term for vetting application
  • Public procurement, Braçe: Transparency in the use of funds

CHRONICLE

  • 36-year-old arrested for shooting his ex-wife` s parents
  • Dhori Kule, Tirana faculty dean accused of power abuse: Investigate e, I have no conflict with anybody
  • Tirana University rector reacts: Come and investigate these last 10 years in the university
  • Murder of Mario Majollari, after nine days of search, Kastriot Gjuzi arrested in Kosovo
  • 44-year-old Albanian injured in Italy, perpetrator under search
  • Disappeared for days, 17-year-old Albanian girl found in North Ireland
  • Elderly crashed to death, driver flees the scene of accident

SOCIETY

  • 70 trees planted, “Friendship Park Albania-Izrael” at the Artificial Lake
  • Tirana Municipality starts novelty project for green building roofs
  • Kurbin residents on protest for the reconstruction of Droja Bridge after its collapse due to recent floods

 

 

About TirFax

Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996. It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information.
This entry was posted in Headline News. Bookmark the permalink.