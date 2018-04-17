AINA TIR-FAX, April 17, 2018

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • MEP Kukan: “EU will open accession negotiations with Albania”
  • Juncker: “No more war in Western Balkan”
  • Opening negotiations: Vlahutin has a plan of her own on Tuesday
  • Mogerini in Tirana to hand over Progress Report on Albania on Tuesday
  • Progress Report. Former minister Ngjela: Albanians will be happy, but there will some others who will bother on his results
  • Basha in Berlin: “United opposition demanding opening of accession negotiations”
  • Main findings of the Progres Report on Albania
  • CEZ investigation delayed, Prosecution demands three other months
  • Vetting law conditions accession negotiations
  • US closes its doors to Albanian MP Tom Doshi, same as with former PG Adriatik Llalla
  • Vetting process, Shkoder prosecutor to be discharged refusing to declare her assets

ECONOMY

  • Infrastructure Minister: “Reduced toll fee for Kukes citizens”
  • Exports with Kosovo dropped despite the fee toll on National Road
  • Local governance, Ahmetaj: Autonomy not to threaten economic unity
  • Sun energy, government “zero” VAT for devices producing sun energy
  • Ahmetaj responds to Basha: Vat scheme does not bankrupt the small business

CHRONICLE

  • Police sudden check in a washing service in Tirana, 24-year-old seized in possession of drugs
  • 46-year-old seized with 147 kg of drugs along with an Albanian by the Greek police in Ioannina
  • 40-year-old of two identities arrested in Bulqiza declared wanted on international level

SOCIETY

  • Psychologists` advices on pornography and children
  • Veliaj in Verona meets his counterpart Sboarina: Joint projects on lightening systems and public transportation
  • Earth week, minister Klosi: Appeal to business and residents to be involved

 

