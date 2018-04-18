AINA TIR-FAX, April 18, 2018

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Mogerini arrives in Tirana, her agenda in Tirana disclosed
  • Mogherini: “European Council recommends opening EU accession negotiations with Albania”
  • Mogerini`s subject for today was “Let`s work “together” for the five key priorities
  • Rama and Mogerini in joint press conference: Our attempts were positively evaluated
  • Mogerini: The achievements on the opening of negotiations belong even to opposition, I see unity in this country
  • Vlahutin before progress-report: Albania has reason to feel happy today
  • Albania: Integration into the EU is not a favor, but is in Europe’s interest, says Mogherini
  • EU progress report, Turkey: Not objective
  • Xhafaj after the publication of the Progress Report: Hard work ahead of us
  • Albanian Foreign Minister: “Accession negotiations, great day for Albania”
  • Official Athens congratulates Albanian on the opening of negotiations
  • Negotiations, Rama: “Macron’s message was about a deep reform within EU”
  • Basha: “A difficult mission here in Berlin. CDU/CSU is skeptic about accession negotiations”
  • Kirchbaum; Decision on Albania not only based on progress report
  • Basha lobbed on the opening of negotiations, German MP: Albania must fight crime and corruption
  • French President: “This is not the time for Balkan”
  • Negotiations, Rama: “Macron’s message was about a deep reform within EU”
  • Minister of Defense received from American Secretary of Defense: Albania a good ally

ECONOMY

  • IMF: Albania with slow rhythms towards Economic growth for 2018
  • Helsinki Committee: Water prize increase was done without water consultation

CHRONICLE

  • Extremist imam indoctrinated atheists
  • Woman mugged in Berat, thief arrested
  • Albanian hashish hidden in the passenger seat in bus heading Greece
  • 37-year-old found dead in his house due to a drug overdose
  • 152 driving licenses suspended in Tirana as drivers were under alcohol effect

SOCIETY

  • Miners protest in Bulqiza expressing discontent even towards unions
  • European Union proposes placement of finger prints in IDs, it would help fight against terrorism
  • Military forces to clean Shkumbin River, environmentalists: No results expected

SPORTS

  • Albanian cup, finalists  determined today

