AINA TIR-FAX, April 18, 2018

POLITICS
- Mogerini arrives in Tirana, her agenda in Tirana disclosed
- Mogherini: “European Council recommends opening EU accession negotiations with Albania”
- Mogerini`s subject for today was “Let`s work “together” for the five key priorities
- Rama and Mogerini in joint press conference: Our attempts were positively evaluated
- Mogerini: The achievements on the opening of negotiations belong even to opposition, I see unity in this country
- Vlahutin before progress-report: Albania has reason to feel happy today
- Albania: Integration into the EU is not a favor, but is in Europe’s interest, says Mogherini
- EU progress report, Turkey: Not objective
- Xhafaj after the publication of the Progress Report: Hard work ahead of us
- Albanian Foreign Minister: “Accession negotiations, great day for Albania”
- Official Athens congratulates Albanian on the opening of negotiations
- Negotiations, Rama: “Macron’s message was about a deep reform within EU”
- Basha: “A difficult mission here in Berlin. CDU/CSU is skeptic about accession negotiations”
- Kirchbaum; Decision on Albania not only based on progress report
- Basha lobbed on the opening of negotiations, German MP: Albania must fight crime and corruption
- French President: “This is not the time for Balkan”
- Minister of Defense received from American Secretary of Defense: Albania a good ally
ECONOMY
- IMF: Albania with slow rhythms towards Economic growth for 2018
- Helsinki Committee: Water prize increase was done without water consultation
CHRONICLE
- Extremist imam indoctrinated atheists
- Woman mugged in Berat, thief arrested
- Albanian hashish hidden in the passenger seat in bus heading Greece
- 37-year-old found dead in his house due to a drug overdose
- 152 driving licenses suspended in Tirana as drivers were under alcohol effect
SOCIETY
- Miners protest in Bulqiza expressing discontent even towards unions
- European Union proposes placement of finger prints in IDs, it would help fight against terrorism
- Military forces to clean Shkumbin River, environmentalists: No results expected
SPORTS
- Albanian cup, finalists determined today