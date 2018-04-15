AINA TIR-FAX, April 14, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Albania expels two Russian diplomats
- Albanians in Montenegro vote for Djukanovic
- Albanian President supports Western allies for attack in Syria
- European Commission recommends opening EU accession negotiations with Albania and Macedonia
- Citizens complaints, Gjonaj: 46 citizens have been discharged so far, mostly from the Registry Office
- Debates within DP for statute changes
ECONOMY
- Unemployed citizens who register for professional education will receive monthly payment
- Bushati in Shkoder with Serbian-Montenegrins: Specific projects for national minorities
CHRONICLE
- Another victim in the Bulqiza mines
- 24 year old boy arrested after robbing 6 houses within a month in Saranda
- Perpetrator stabbing three co-fellows arrested
SOCIETY
- Many Syrians demand political asylum in Albania
- Alarm; Virus that affects cattle, farmers: We cannot pay
- Police confiscates 44 driving licenses to people driving under alcohol effect
- Teachers to undergo test, the categories to undergo salary increase
- Rehabilitation of paths across Qemal Stafa starts in Tirana
- Religious community raises the alarm in Albania on the affect of drugs and alcohol amongs Albanian youngsters
CULTURE
- Eurovision, Gent Bushpepa surprises public
WEATHER
- Constant temperatures but rainy weather