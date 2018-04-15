AINA TIR-FAX, April 14, 2018

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Albania expels two Russian diplomats
  • Albanians in Montenegro vote for Djukanovic
  • Albanian President supports Western allies for attack in Syria
  • European Commission recommends opening EU accession negotiations with Albania and Macedonia
  • Citizens complaints, Gjonaj: 46 citizens have been discharged so far, mostly from the Registry Office
  • Debates within DP for statute changes

ECONOMY

  • Unemployed citizens who register for professional education will receive monthly payment
  • Bushati in Shkoder with Serbian-Montenegrins: Specific projects for national minorities

CHRONICLE

  • Another victim in the Bulqiza mines
  • 24 year old boy arrested after robbing 6 houses within a month in Saranda
  • Perpetrator stabbing three co-fellows arrested

SOCIETY

  • Many Syrians demand political asylum in Albania
  • Alarm; Virus that affects cattle, farmers: We cannot pay
  • Police confiscates 44 driving licenses to people driving under alcohol effect
  • Teachers to undergo test, the categories to undergo salary increase
  • Rehabilitation of paths across Qemal Stafa starts in Tirana
  • Religious community raises the alarm in Albania on the affect of drugs and alcohol amongs Albanian youngsters

CULTURE

  • Eurovision, Gent Bushpepa surprises public

WEATHER

  • Constant temperatures but rainy weather

 

Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996.
