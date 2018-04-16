AINA TIR-FAX, April 16, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Rama warns vetting judges: You won`t have peace
- Basha in Berlin for meetings with high officials
- EU Observer: “Albania and Macedonia can start EU accession negotiations”
- Basha in Berlin, Balla: “Let’s hope he’ll not lobby against Albania’s accession negotiations”
- Adriatik Llalla choses his layer: Hazizaj: I defend him, there will be no criminal proceeding
- Former Rama minister presses charges against police and Court
- Paloka to Xhafa: You have to arrest your brother first if you want to fight crime
ECONOMY
- CEZ scandal: Prosecutor`s Office demands investigation term postponement
- How Albanian government is trying to attract investors with zero taxes
- BoA Governor: Facilitating policies of the Bank of Albania have affected crediting in ALL
- Foreign currencies continue dropping, US dollar reaches lowest level
- Gjiknuri: Salary increase for miners: Draft on miner`s status to be ready by April
- Payment in Nation Road, Kurti: A non-well-prepared project
CHRONICLE
- Three cars crash in Rinas road axis, several injured
- Italy, Albanian seriously stabs neighbor
- Trial of Elvis Roshi postponed
- Albanian caught in flagrance with 121 kg of drugs in Greece
- Fire engulfs house in Durres
- Drug trafficking gang dismantled, 5 Albanians arrested
- Fier under shock, explosive placed under teacher`s car
- Altin Qato: We will not allow some criminals to threaten Elbasan, your office is my office
SOCIETY
- 25 first employees receive certificates at the Academy of Security Veliaj: Municipality police has changed
- New police structure, policemen in every neighborhood
- Lezha: 5 councilmen in Lezha join SP