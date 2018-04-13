AINA TIR-FAX, April 13, 2018

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Government holds public consultations for Nation’s Road
  • Hahn and Mogherini will bring progress report for Albania on April 17th
  • Opposition throws flour against PM. Foreign Minister responds with water and apologizes for his action
  • Minister Bushati and six MPs of the opposition suspended for 10 days from Parliament
  • Paloka after MPs throw flour in Parliament: “Country is going towards civilian confrontation
  • Investigation deadline for Saimir Tahiri postponed again
  • President meets US Ambassador after accusations of former Prosecutor General
  • Report of Service for Internal Affairs and Complaints: 259 police officers were criminally proceeded in 2017

ECONOMY

  • Foreign currency continues dropping, USD in the lowest level in 5 years
  • Municipalities and Water Supply Enterprises the greatest debtors of energy
  • Attempts om euro devaluation, BoA: The measures that need to be taken
  • EBRD report on Transition: If you do not help small business, integration will delay
  • Bank of Albania sceptic on VAT
  • Tax Office online, 13 additional services added for the public
  • Climate changes: Albania risks losing her agricultural products at the extend of 25%

CHRONICLE

  • Layer of Mario Majonelli speaks up: He was killed with three bullets
  • Police arrests driver under alcohol effect
  • 111 fines imposed in Tirana within a day
  • 4 youngsters seized with cocaine in Ksamil

SOCIETY

  • Municipality mayor Veliaj appeals to Tirana citizens to appoint their flat administrators
  • Good news for immigrants in Germany, criteria set for social assistance
  • CULTURE
  • English billionaire inherits his wealth to the Albanian who take care of him

Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996.
