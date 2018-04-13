AINA TIR-FAX, April 13, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Government holds public consultations for Nation’s Road
- Hahn and Mogherini will bring progress report for Albania on April 17th
- Opposition throws flour against PM. Foreign Minister responds with water and apologizes for his action
- Government holds public consultations for Nation’s Road
- Minister Bushati and six MPs of the opposition suspended for 10 days from Parliament
- Paloka after MPs throw flour in Parliament: “Country is going towards civilian confrontation
- Investigation deadline for Saimir Tahiri postponed again
- President meets US Ambassador after accusations of former Prosecutor General
- Report of Service for Internal Affairs and Complaints: 259 police officers were criminally proceeded in 2017
ECONOMY
- Foreign currency continues dropping, USD in the lowest level in 5 years
- Municipalities and Water Supply Enterprises the greatest debtors of energy
- Attempts om euro devaluation, BoA: The measures that need to be taken
- EBRD report on Transition: If you do not help small business, integration will delay
- Bank of Albania sceptic on VAT
- Tax Office online, 13 additional services added for the public
- Climate changes: Albania risks losing her agricultural products at the extend of 25%
CHRONICLE
- Layer of Mario Majonelli speaks up: He was killed with three bullets
- Police arrests driver under alcohol effect
- 111 fines imposed in Tirana within a day
- 4 youngsters seized with cocaine in Ksamil
SOCIETY
- Municipality mayor Veliaj appeals to Tirana citizens to appoint their flat administrators
- Good news for immigrants in Germany, criteria set for social assistance
- CULTURE
- English billionaire inherits his wealth to the Albanian who take care of him