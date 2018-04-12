AINA TIR-FAX, April 12, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Hahn and Mogherini will bring progress report for Albania on April 17th
- Opposition throws flour against PM. Foreign Minister responds with water and apologizes for his action
- Freedom House: “Albania, hybrid regime. Authoritarian dangers from PM”
- Did the US Ambassador ask for former LSI leader arrest? Lu meets President Meta
- DP to protest tomorrow in Parliament against PM Rama’s language
ECONOMY
- Social inequality deepens, 6% own 5.1 bln EUR
- World Bank: “PPP projects, a threat. Skeptic for VAT on small business”
- I million Albanians live in poverty, BoA: Albanians the poorest in Europe
- Tax Office instructions: The steps to be followed by the small businesses with the application of VAT since April 1st
- EU and EBRD finance 40 million dollars for tourism in four municipalities of Albania
CHRONICLE
- 44-year-old from Kukes attempts suicide and sets fire to his house
- 79-year-old elderly suicides in Grams
- Car crashes 20-year-old in “Zogu i Pare” boulevard
- 28-year-old electrocuted in Tirana
- Albanian convicted with 17 years of imprisonment extradited from Athens
- Four Albanians arrested after beings seized with marijuana in Italy
- Half tons of cannabis disappear, mice blamed
SOCIETY
- Charity concert in Skenderbeg square, incomes collected to go to four children suffering from cancer
CULTURE
- Academy of Science honors the famous writer Ismail Kadare with the carrier prize
- Parliament arrives in Shkoder, actors turned into Members of Parliament