AINA TIR-FAX, March 9, 2018

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Rama: “Thorough investigation for Democratic Party’s Russian funding”
  • Albanian and Kosovo Diaspora Ministers in Canada, for “House of Albanians”
  • EU Defense Ministers discuss Balkan security
  • Basha denies ties with Russian companies: “Accusations coming from Rama’s anti-Trump stance”
  • Russian lobbing, Ristani: Balla warned call from the Prosecution
  • Vasili: The “sharks” of 316 kg of cocaine must be caught

ECONOMY

  • Gjiknuri and Cela in Bushati substation: We will continue research on energy
  • New budget: Good news for doctors and nurses,  salaries to be increased

CHRONICLE

  • Cocaine in Maminas, SMI MP: Prosecution to investigate big fishes, not small ones
  • Two Albanians arrested in Igumenica for drug transportation
  • Car bangs pedestrian in Tirana, the injured hospitalized
  • Cocaine in Durres: Donald Lu: Arber Cekaj to face justice
  • 34 year old arrested in Kelcyra for hiding drugs in the house
  • Great operation in Athens, 13 Albanians handcuffed in possession of drugs and weapons
  • Italy, Albanian found dead in the ditch
  • Tax Office inspector arrested for bribery

SOCIETY

  • Fierza lake floods farms, covers them with waste
  • Obot floods, Shkoder Mayor and DP leader demand Emergency Situation
  • River threatens houses in Bulqiza and drowns agricultural lands
  • Spaces transformed within Agricultural University
  • Situation in Drin Cascade is improving, discharging gates closed today
  • Planting of trees, Veliaj: We will break the record on March 21st
  • Bus driver denounced from passengers in Tirana after resulting under alcohol effect

CULTURE

  • Artist Joni Kraja presents its works of art in an outstanding exhibition

 

 

