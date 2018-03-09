AINA TIR-FAX, March 9, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Rama: “Thorough investigation for Democratic Party’s Russian funding”
- Albanian and Kosovo Diaspora Ministers in Canada, for “House of Albanians”
- EU Defense Ministers discuss Balkan security
- Basha denies ties with Russian companies: “Accusations coming from Rama’s anti-Trump stance”
- Russian lobbing, Ristani: Balla warned call from the Prosecution
- Vasili: The “sharks” of 316 kg of cocaine must be caught
ECONOMY
- Gjiknuri and Cela in Bushati substation: We will continue research on energy
- New budget: Good news for doctors and nurses, salaries to be increased
CHRONICLE
- Cocaine in Maminas, SMI MP: Prosecution to investigate big fishes, not small ones
- Two Albanians arrested in Igumenica for drug transportation
- Car bangs pedestrian in Tirana, the injured hospitalized
- Cocaine in Durres: Donald Lu: Arber Cekaj to face justice
- 34 year old arrested in Kelcyra for hiding drugs in the house
- Great operation in Athens, 13 Albanians handcuffed in possession of drugs and weapons
- Italy, Albanian found dead in the ditch
- Tax Office inspector arrested for bribery
SOCIETY
- Fierza lake floods farms, covers them with waste
- Obot floods, Shkoder Mayor and DP leader demand Emergency Situation
- River threatens houses in Bulqiza and drowns agricultural lands
- Spaces transformed within Agricultural University
- Situation in Drin Cascade is improving, discharging gates closed today
- Planting of trees, Veliaj: We will break the record on March 21st
- Bus driver denounced from passengers in Tirana after resulting under alcohol effect
CULTURE
- Artist Joni Kraja presents its works of art in an outstanding exhibition