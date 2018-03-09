AINA TIR-FAX, March 8, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- President’s message on International Women’s Day
- EU Defense Ministers discuss Balkan security
- Russian Embassy on lobbying for DP accusations: “A dirty media campaign”
- Former Prosecutor General Llalla, 15 years out of the judiciary system
- Former DP Minister, Arben Imami, refused Lulzim Basha’s offer
- Prosecutor Gashi’s request to invalidate PG Marku’s order rejected by Court
- First meeting of the Judiciary Appointments Council was decided today
ECONOMY
- Property taxes to be added in the electricity bill, their fees according to certain areas in Tirana
CHRONICLE
- Trains in Albania ride with 5km/hour, but in 2017 they caused 9 accidents
- How the decomposed body was found in Fier and the suspicion for murder
- Corpse found in Pogradec river, residents shocked
- Serious accident in Shkoder, two youngsters injured, one in serious medical conditions
- Massive earth slides in Elbasan isolated Cërrunjës residents, their houses endangered
SOCIETY
- “Equality and dignity”, women march on protest on March 8
- Tirana Mayor’s message for women who help running the city
- Women in typically men professions
- Basha meets women in economic need: “Their pain motivates me to change this reality”
- 500 trees planted at Tirana’s Artificial lake, creating “Mothers’ Trail”
- DP denunciation: At the emergency room of Tirana hospital there is lack of a vital medicament which might rescue lives
CULTURE
- Protected touristic areas attract tourist attention