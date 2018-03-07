AINA TIR-FAX, March 7, 2018

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • “How Russian companies hired Ex-Trump Aide to promote Albania’s Democratic Party”
  • Juncker: “Balkan belongs to the EU, when conditions will be met individually”
  • Rama at the White House, receives special prize from US-Israel Committee
  • Serbia and Albania unify certificates of meat and agricultural products
  • DEA in Durres after 613 kg cocaine bust, all containers are now scanned
  • Deputy Minister of Interior: “Police Vetting will be completed within 24 months”
  • President Meta meets Slovakian minister: We are grateful to Slovakia support towards Albania
  • Minister of Health Initiative: Free health service for Roma and Egyptian community
  • Opposition accusations for economic aid:, BoA is supporting the government

ECONOMY

  • IMF advises government to stop “1 billion EUR” PPP agreements
  • President meets Swiss State Secretary, invites companies to be more present
  • IMF appeals to government: Concessions from the program 1 billion euro to be suspended from
  • Euro and Dollar continue devaluation
  • Former minister of Economy: Albania has 89 thousand lazy people

CHRONICLE

  • Cocaine suspects: “Container was opened in Italy”
  • Scandal with electronic bracelets: Prosecution closes case
  • 10 Albanians arrested in Great Britain for establishing cannabis farms

SOCIETY

  • Meta`s message for March 7: Events in school, closer cooperation school-family
  • Basha wishes teachers on Teachers` Day with a photo taken with his mother
  • Veliaj gives the good news: Free bus tickets for March 8
  • Adem Jashari commemorated in Tirana
  • Floods, Obot under water, 35 farmers isolated
  • Situation of floods in district: Ministry of defense presents the isolated areas

 

