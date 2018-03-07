AINA TIR-FAX, March 7, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- “How Russian companies hired Ex-Trump Aide to promote Albania’s Democratic Party”
- Juncker: “Balkan belongs to the EU, when conditions will be met individually”
- Rama at the White House, receives special prize from US-Israel Committee
- Serbia and Albania unify certificates of meat and agricultural products
- DEA in Durres after 613 kg cocaine bust, all containers are now scanned
- Deputy Minister of Interior: “Police Vetting will be completed within 24 months”
- President Meta meets Slovakian minister: We are grateful to Slovakia support towards Albania
- Minister of Health Initiative: Free health service for Roma and Egyptian community
- Opposition accusations for economic aid:, BoA is supporting the government
ECONOMY
- IMF advises government to stop “1 billion EUR” PPP agreements
- President meets Swiss State Secretary, invites companies to be more present
- IMF appeals to government: Concessions from the program 1 billion euro to be suspended from
- Euro and Dollar continue devaluation
- Former minister of Economy: Albania has 89 thousand lazy people
CHRONICLE
- Cocaine suspects: “Container was opened in Italy”
- Scandal with electronic bracelets: Prosecution closes case
- 10 Albanians arrested in Great Britain for establishing cannabis farms
SOCIETY
- Meta`s message for March 7: Events in school, closer cooperation school-family
- Basha wishes teachers on Teachers` Day with a photo taken with his mother
- Veliaj gives the good news: Free bus tickets for March 8
- Adem Jashari commemorated in Tirana
- Floods, Obot under water, 35 farmers isolated
- Situation of floods in district: Ministry of defense presents the isolated areas