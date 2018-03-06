AINA TIR-FAX, March 6, 2018

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Xhafaj: “Drug operation, merit of Albanian police. New results soon”
  • How the vetting process in the State Police will take place? Hodaj: SMI proposals do not affect the essence
  • US Ambassador: “Albania will be part of the EU, led by its youth”
  • MPs of the commission that will investigate Saimir Tahiri’s case
  • Former DP vice leader, Patozi, doesn’t exclude creation of a new party
  • New party, Basha “slaps” Patozi: The new party is not established in cafes

ECONOMY

  • Hydropower plants open gates for surplus reserves, villages get flooded
  • Hotel construction permits increased 5-fold
  • Peleshi receives Serbian counterpart: Discussions on an agreement to unify products` certificates

CHRONICLE

  • Relatives of driver caught with €180 mln cocaine truck explain details
  • One of the miners injured in Klos passes away
  • Cocaine in Durres, lawyers require the release of the two arrested people
  • Diplomas` falsified, former owner of Kristal university arrested
  • Relatives of driver caught with €180 mln cocaine truck explain details

SOCIETY

  • President decorates local hero who died trying to stop a robbery
  • 178 people returned to Albania voluntarily after their asylum application has been refused
  • River erosion, residents denounce destruction in Kurcaj
  • Albania ranked in the 23rd place among 98 countries as regards acoustic pollution
  • Village of single boys in Lushnja, no bride goes there due to lack of roads

CULTURE

  • Albanian art mourns, singer Njazi Bytyçi passes away
  • Ermonela Jaho has great success in Metropolitan Opera

WEATHER

  • Bad weather, sailing suspended in Vlora port
  • Snow melts, rains forecasted, Nënshkoder risks to be flooded on March 8
  • IGJEUM publishes map of the most endangered areas from floods

 

