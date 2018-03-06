AINA TIR-FAX, March 6, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Xhafaj: “Drug operation, merit of Albanian police. New results soon”
- How the vetting process in the State Police will take place? Hodaj: SMI proposals do not affect the essence
- US Ambassador: “Albania will be part of the EU, led by its youth”
- MPs of the commission that will investigate Saimir Tahiri’s case
- Former DP vice leader, Patozi, doesn’t exclude creation of a new party
- New party, Basha “slaps” Patozi: The new party is not established in cafes
ECONOMY
- Hydropower plants open gates for surplus reserves, villages get flooded
- Hotel construction permits increased 5-fold
- Peleshi receives Serbian counterpart: Discussions on an agreement to unify products` certificates
CHRONICLE
- Relatives of driver caught with €180 mln cocaine truck explain details
- One of the miners injured in Klos passes away
- Cocaine in Durres, lawyers require the release of the two arrested people
- Diplomas` falsified, former owner of Kristal university arrested
SOCIETY
- President decorates local hero who died trying to stop a robbery
- 178 people returned to Albania voluntarily after their asylum application has been refused
- River erosion, residents denounce destruction in Kurcaj
- Albania ranked in the 23rd place among 98 countries as regards acoustic pollution
- Village of single boys in Lushnja, no bride goes there due to lack of roads
CULTURE
- Albanian art mourns, singer Njazi Bytyçi passes away
- Ermonela Jaho has great success in Metropolitan Opera
WEATHER
- Bad weather, sailing suspended in Vlora port
- Snow melts, rains forecasted, Nënshkoder risks to be flooded on March 8
- IGJEUM publishes map of the most endangered areas from floods