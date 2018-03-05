AINA TIR-FAX, March 5, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Columbian Defense Minister: “Cocaine seized in Albania belonged to Clan del Golfo”
- SMI ready to join votes with SP for Police Vetting
- Parliament Speaker: “Albania will increase cooperation with UN”
- Cocaine, Basha: Drug line functional since the coming of Rama in power
- Balla: When Basha was minister less drug has been seized
- Appeal Special Commission holds hearing session with vetting commissioner
- Meta receives Greek ambassador for the marine border issue
- Meta: Women, powerful force of emancipation and progress in Albania
ECONOMY
- Nightmare at Mortgages` Office in Korça, residents in long queues
- Military pension: How the calculation is done based on working years and their salary
- Investments, World Bank: There is no full transparency on their costs
CHRONICLE
- Thefts in Korça, new details disclosed
- Defense lawyer of Olesia Duka: Why the origin of 10 thousand euros transferred in the dentist`s account was not verified?
- Vlore prison guard arrested after attempting to transfer hazardous tools inside prison
- 8 drivers arrested under alcohol effect in Tirana-Durres highway
- Two youngsters from Vlore arrested for robbery
- 10-year-old boy arrives lifeless in hospital, causes of death to be determined
- Kuçove: 51-year-old mysterious disappearance, family fears abduction
- Brawl among Albanians in Bologna, two stabbed
SOCIETY
- Tirana Mayor in Abu Dabi for new investments in the New Boulevard
- Report: 40 % of Albanians have left the country only during 2017
- Fire fighters of Ballsh factory on protest for not receiving their salaries for a year
- Parliament holds a minute of silence for Agur Vrenozi shot by thieves while helping owner of bureau de charge during robbery
- Floods in “Ana e Mailit, 70 hectares under water
- Situation in national level: river swells, snow and earth slides
WEATHER
- Rain during the week, spring to start this weekend