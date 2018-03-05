AINA TIR-FAX, March 5, 2018

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Columbian Defense Minister: “Cocaine seized in Albania belonged to Clan del Golfo”
  • SMI ready to join votes with SP for Police Vetting
  • Parliament Speaker: “Albania will increase cooperation with UN”
  • Cocaine, Basha: Drug line functional since the coming of Rama in power
  • Balla: When Basha was minister less drug has been seized
  • Appeal Special Commission holds hearing session with vetting commissioner
  • Meta receives Greek ambassador for the marine border issue
  • Meta: Women, powerful force of emancipation and progress in Albania

ECONOMY

  • Nightmare at Mortgages` Office in Korça, residents in long queues
  • Military pension: How the calculation is done based on working years and their salary
  • Investments, World Bank: There is no full transparency on their costs

CHRONICLE

  • Thefts in Korça, new details disclosed
  • Defense lawyer of Olesia Duka: Why the origin of 10 thousand euros transferred in the dentist`s account was not verified?
  • Vlore prison guard arrested after attempting to transfer hazardous tools inside prison
  • 8 drivers arrested under alcohol effect in Tirana-Durres highway
  • Two youngsters from Vlore arrested for robbery
  • 10-year-old boy arrives lifeless in hospital, causes of death to be determined
  • Kuçove: 51-year-old mysterious disappearance, family fears abduction
  • Brawl among Albanians in Bologna, two stabbed

SOCIETY

  • Tirana Mayor in Abu Dabi for new investments in the New Boulevard
  • Report: 40 % of Albanians have left the country only during 2017
  • Fire fighters of Ballsh factory on protest for not receiving their salaries for a year
  • Parliament holds a minute of silence for Agur Vrenozi shot by thieves while helping owner of bureau de charge during robbery
  • Floods in “Ana e Mailit, 70 hectares under water
  • Situation in national level: river swells, snow and earth slides

WEATHER

  • Rain during the week, spring to start this weekend

 

Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996. It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information.
