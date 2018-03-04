AINA TIR-FAX, March 3, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Former DP Parliament Speaker, Topalli: “Government and opposition, two halves of same problem”
- Who stands behind 613 kg of cocaine? Minister Xhafaj with two different stances
- Is Greece conditioning EU progress with sea border deal? Kodheli: “Negotiations are important”
- Vasili: That is why 100 million euro lack in the state budget
- Basha: There is no justice in the country with Rama as leader
ECONOMY
- Apartments with higher prices, Albanian money devaluated by the money of crime
- Greece ratifies sea oil research near Albania
- Finance Minister: “248 new foreign businesses started in first two months of 2018”
- Artan Lame: Be careful with the purchase of lands in the seacoasts, don`t be attracted by cheap prices, this is a lie
- Tax on property, how it will be paid
- European Commission: 1 billion euro for infrastructure in the region
CRONICLE
- Former Fier prefect released on bail
- Assets owned by former MP Mark Frroku to be confiscated
- Massive earth slide in Elbasan, 5 houses collapsed
- Albanian stabbed in a fast-food in Milano, perpetrators handcuffed
SOCIETY
- Tirana Mayor meets farmers, presents new financial support scheme
- UN program for getting Albanian emigrants involved with Albania’s social-economic development
- WB plants trees at the Farka lake
- Suicides, 4 times higher than murders, economic costs
- 20,000 families removed from social welfare, Basha meets some of them in Vora
- International Drug report for 2017, Albania, cannabis source for the EU
SPORTS
- Igli Tare’s dream, coaching Albania’s national team
- Lorik Cana at Galatasaray’s museum with Albanian flag