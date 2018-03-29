AINA TIR-FAX, March 29, 2018

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Greek Foreign Minister in Tirana, meets Albanian counterpart Bushati
  • Anila Trimi at the head of Service for Internal Affairs and Complaints
  • Russian financing: Prosecution interrogates the DP financier
  • Portugal with new ambassador in Tirana, Meta asks for economic cooperation
  • Anti-cannabis: Lu and Xhafaj meet with director of the State Police
  • Berisha explains why he and Olldashi didn`t impose taxes on Nation Road
  • Rama: Area residents are not excluded from the tool fee on Nation Road
  • Haxhinasto: Tax in Nation Road to exclude area residents

ECONOMY

  • Ahmetaj replicates with the American Chamber of Commerce
  • National Strategy of energy: Citizens shareholders with PDO (Power Distribution Operator)
  • Nation Road: Expensive but not yet finished
  • Gjiknuri explains the tax on nation Road: 262 million euro to be invested
  • Nation’s Road” toll fee, PM Haradinaj: “It is exaggerated”
  • Cattle export, Valbona Ylli: It improves veterinary service and guarantees quality

CHRONICLE

  • Youngster from Burrel arrested for killing two Albanians in Italy
  • Fraud with fuel: Court punishes with 10 years Ardian Xhillari
  • Dead body found in Shkumbin suspected to have been drowned
  • 60-year-old arrested after intimidating brother
  • Apartment in Lezha engulfed by flames
  • 25-year-old violates wife and mother in law in Berat
  • 189 kg of marijuana seized in a truck in Fushe Kruja
  • Shkumbin endangers village, residents: We are endangered by floods

SOCIETY

  • Tirana Municipality initiative offers career opportunities for youth
  • DCM disclosed, Law changes on compensation of former political prisoners
  • Criteria: Soft loans applications opened, Veliaj: Housing problem solved

 

