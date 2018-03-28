AINA TIR-FAX, March 28, 2018

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Rama: “Our purpose, a professional school in every municipality”
  • Veliaj: “Tirana’s Pyramid transformation project, ready by May”
  • Waste Import Referendum, SP demands consultations. DP: “It is being blocked”
  • Secret Service: “Russian intelligence, tendencies to influence public Albanian administration”
  • Vlahutin in Vlora: “Private property, a basic right. Not negotiable for the EU”
  • BMI research warns on tough political crises in Albania
  • Strazimiri: The vetting at police is being done by man discharged from HCJ
  • Ulsi Manja: Opposition silent on the vetting implementation
  • Guardia di Finanza in Tirana, acquainted with measures of police on anti-cannabis
  • Meta: Albanian Muslims a decisive role in the state construction

ECONOMY

  • Scandal with properties in the south of Albania, abuses with law 7501
  • Government approves Arber Road construction

CHRONICLE

  • Youngster from Burrel arrested for killing two Albanians in Italy
  • Firm representative mugged in the street while attempting to reach the bank
  • National Food Authority confiscates78 kg of meat traded in poor conditions
  • Albanian injured while robbing house
  • Criminal proceeding starts for the former director of ALUIZNI in Durres
  • 12-year-old seriously injured during the education class in Maliq

SOCIETY

  • Several areas without energy in Tirana
  • 21 years from the Otranto Tragedy, family members commemorate victims and seek justice

WEATHER

“Work and Study” fair opened, 60 companies offer over 3 thousand owrking places

