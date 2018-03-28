AINA TIR-FAX, March 28, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Rama: “Our purpose, a professional school in every municipality”
- Veliaj: “Tirana’s Pyramid transformation project, ready by May”
- Waste Import Referendum, SP demands consultations. DP: “It is being blocked”
- Secret Service: “Russian intelligence, tendencies to influence public Albanian administration”
- Vlahutin in Vlora: “Private property, a basic right. Not negotiable for the EU”
- BMI research warns on tough political crises in Albania
- Strazimiri: The vetting at police is being done by man discharged from HCJ
- Ulsi Manja: Opposition silent on the vetting implementation
- Guardia di Finanza in Tirana, acquainted with measures of police on anti-cannabis
- Meta: Albanian Muslims a decisive role in the state construction
ECONOMY
- Scandal with properties in the south of Albania, abuses with law 7501
- Government approves Arber Road construction
CHRONICLE
- Youngster from Burrel arrested for killing two Albanians in Italy
- Firm representative mugged in the street while attempting to reach the bank
- National Food Authority confiscates78 kg of meat traded in poor conditions
- Albanian injured while robbing house
- Criminal proceeding starts for the former director of ALUIZNI in Durres
- 12-year-old seriously injured during the education class in Maliq
SOCIETY
- Several areas without energy in Tirana
- 21 years from the Otranto Tragedy, family members commemorate victims and seek justice
WEATHER
“Work and Study” fair opened, 60 companies offer over 3 thousand owrking places