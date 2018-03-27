AINA TIR-FAX, March 27, 2018

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Vlahutin: “EU accession negotiations for Albania, not a gift”
  • Vlahutin: After the reform in the justice system, the reform on property the most important for Albanians
  • Greek former Finance Minister: “Dissolution of Macedonia brings Greater Albania”
  • Secret Service: “Russian intelligence, tendencies to influence public Albanian administration”
  • Rama decorates officers who exchanged fire with Fier robbers, leaving one dead
  • Head of SIS: Russia has no links with politics
  • CEC: Parties must handle financial reports, otherwise they will be fined
  • Rama: The property right: Land will be held by those who work on it

ECONOMY

  • Rama suggest Farmers: How to make a village more successful
  • Albania the first in Europe for women graduated in Technology and Engendering
  • Tax on property to be added to the electricity bill since April 1st

CHRONICLE

  • 220 hectares of land altered in Karaburun, 43 years of imprisonment for the perpetrators
  • Lezha, 160 kg of cannabis seized, 6 arrested
  • Accident in Lezha, car crashes elderly
  • Woman violated by husband had stroke and dies in the street
  • 12-year-old dies from measles
  • 5 persons transporting Syrians t Montenegro arrested
  • Drug trafficking with the dangerous trafficker in Italy, Albanian arrested

SOCIETY

  • Kukes Municipal Council members protest highway toll fee
  • Protest on theater: Artists want transparency
  • Presidency to be extended with a tower: Permit issued for the 9 storey building
  • Shkoder, surfaces under water reduced
  • Pupils complain on the conditions of their school in Berat

WEATHER

  • Tempretaures go up in the coming days

 

