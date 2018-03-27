AINA TIR-FAX, March 27, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Vlahutin: “EU accession negotiations for Albania, not a gift”
- Vlahutin: After the reform in the justice system, the reform on property the most important for Albanians
- Greek former Finance Minister: “Dissolution of Macedonia brings Greater Albania”
- Secret Service: “Russian intelligence, tendencies to influence public Albanian administration”
- Rama decorates officers who exchanged fire with Fier robbers, leaving one dead
- Head of SIS: Russia has no links with politics
- CEC: Parties must handle financial reports, otherwise they will be fined
- Rama: The property right: Land will be held by those who work on it
ECONOMY
- Rama suggest Farmers: How to make a village more successful
- Albania the first in Europe for women graduated in Technology and Engendering
- Tax on property to be added to the electricity bill since April 1st
CHRONICLE
- 220 hectares of land altered in Karaburun, 43 years of imprisonment for the perpetrators
- Lezha, 160 kg of cannabis seized, 6 arrested
- Accident in Lezha, car crashes elderly
- Woman violated by husband had stroke and dies in the street
- 12-year-old dies from measles
- 5 persons transporting Syrians t Montenegro arrested
- Drug trafficking with the dangerous trafficker in Italy, Albanian arrested
SOCIETY
- Kukes Municipal Council members protest highway toll fee
- Protest on theater: Artists want transparency
- Presidency to be extended with a tower: Permit issued for the 9 storey building
- Shkoder, surfaces under water reduced
- Pupils complain on the conditions of their school in Berat
WEATHER
- Tempretaures go up in the coming days