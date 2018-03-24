AINA TIR-FAX, March 24, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Party representing Greek Minority in Albania: “2009 Agreement with Greece was better”
- Basha reports floods with facts, demands Emergency Situation declared
- Basha responds to Basha for floods in Shkodra
- Two Korca councilors leave SMI for SP
- Finance Minister responds to the American Chamber of Commerce
ECONOMY
- Albanians spent around 1, 3 billion Euro on vacations abroad during 2017
- Vehicles crossing Rruga e Kombit to pay fee
- Government decision: Unemployment payment to increase
- Salaries increased by 11, 5% in the public sector, the highest increase since 2007
- Number of tourist increase even during winter in Albania
CHRONICLE
- Pickpocket caught by police after several thefts in buses of Tirana
- Youngster arrested in Diber after exercising violence against his parents
SOCIETY
- Shkoder, hydropower plants stop discharging water, flood water levels drop
- Lezha residents abandon their homes and businesses due to earth slides
- Road axis Burrel-Klos turned into ruins
- Municipality decision: 8 new payable parking lots in Tirana
- Albanians donate blood for Albanians leaving in Greece
- ART joins initiative of planting trees in Tirana
CULTURE
- Korce, Dardha ready for tourists on what might be the last snowy weekend
- “Football for Friendship”, project uniting children from around the world
WEATHER
- Rainy weather till first days of April