AINA TIR-FAX, March 24, 2018

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Party representing Greek Minority in Albania: “2009 Agreement with Greece was better”
  • Basha reports floods with facts, demands Emergency Situation declared
  • Basha responds to Basha for floods in Shkodra
  • Two Korca councilors leave SMI for SP
  • Finance Minister responds to the American Chamber of Commerce

ECONOMY

  • Albanians spent around 1, 3 billion Euro on vacations abroad during 2017
  • Vehicles crossing Rruga e Kombit to pay fee
  • Government decision: Unemployment payment to increase
  • Salaries increased by 11, 5% in the public sector, the highest increase since 2007
  • Number of tourist increase even during winter in Albania

CHRONICLE

  • Pickpocket caught by police after several thefts in buses of Tirana
  • Youngster arrested in Diber after exercising violence against his parents

SOCIETY

  • Shkoder, hydropower plants stop discharging water, flood water levels drop
  • Lezha residents abandon their homes and businesses due to earth slides
  • Road axis Burrel-Klos turned into ruins
  • Municipality decision: 8 new payable parking lots in Tirana
  • Albanians donate blood for Albanians leaving in Greece
  • ART joins initiative of planting trees in Tirana

CULTURE                   

  • Korce, Dardha ready for tourists on what might be the last snowy weekend
  • “Football for Friendship”, project uniting children from around the world

WEATHER

  • Rainy weather till first days of April

