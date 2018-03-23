AINA TIR-FAX, March 22, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- German Ambassador in Kosovo: “Still work to be done for visa liberalization”
- Bushati meets German MPs at the Bundestag
- After Brussels, Rama travels to Turkey, received by Erdogan
ECONOMY
- Albania has the lowest purchase power in Europe
- Map of coastline lands where property titles will be suspended
- Fason`s industry, 27-million-euro loss due to euro devaluation
- Americans in Albanian worried about the bureaucracies and taxes in Albania
- Tabaku: 7 thousand more poor people as a result of the progressive tax in Albania
CHRONICLE
- One ton of cannabis: Turkish police stops Albanians
- Albanian baron of drugs arrested in Turkey
- Thieves exchange fire with police in Fier, one dies the other gest injured
- Two Albanians extradited from Germany and Greece
- Accident in the road-axis Lezha-Milot, truck leaves the road
SOCIETY
- Ghost company manages hospital waste but has no office or valid address
- China and Russia added to countries that can visit Albania visa-free during tourist season
- Tirana, 100,000 trees planted until March 21st, operation extended to April 22nd
- Mountain cracked in Rruga e Kombit, business damaged
CULTURE
- Sultan Novruz, the most important holiday for Bektashi
- Turkish submarine visits Durres Port on the day of Sulltan Novruz
- Meta wishes Sulltan Novruz: A day to reflect on the religious cohabitation
- The Albanian to be honored by first American lady Melanie Trump
WEATHER
- Snow precipitations in Diver, some administrative unist blocked