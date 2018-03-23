AINA TIR-FAX, March 22, 2018

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • German Ambassador in Kosovo: “Still work to be done for visa liberalization”
  • Bushati meets German MPs at the Bundestag
  • After Brussels, Rama travels to Turkey, received by Erdogan

ECONOMY

  • Albania has the lowest purchase power in Europe
  • Map of coastline lands where property titles will be suspended
  • Fason`s industry, 27-million-euro loss due to euro devaluation
  • Americans in Albanian worried about the bureaucracies and taxes in Albania
  • Tabaku: 7 thousand more poor people as a result of the progressive tax in Albania

 CHRONICLE

  • One ton of cannabis: Turkish police stops Albanians
  • Albanian baron of drugs arrested in Turkey
  • Thieves exchange fire with police in Fier, one dies the other gest injured
  • Two Albanians extradited from Germany and Greece
  • Accident in the road-axis Lezha-Milot, truck leaves the road

SOCIETY

  • Ghost company manages hospital waste but has no office or valid address
  • China and Russia added to countries that can visit Albania visa-free during tourist season
  • Tirana, 100,000 trees planted until March 21st, operation extended to April 22nd
  • Mountain cracked in Rruga e Kombit, business damaged

CULTURE  

  • Sultan Novruz, the most important holiday for Bektashi
  • Turkish submarine visits Durres Port on the day of Sulltan Novruz
  • Meta wishes Sulltan Novruz: A day to reflect on the religious cohabitation
  • The Albanian to be honored by first American lady Melanie Trump

WEATHER

  • Snow precipitations in Diver, some administrative unist blocked

