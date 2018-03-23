AINA TIR-FAX, March 23, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Fatmir Xhafaj in Washington asks for assistance of DEA and for the incriminated criminals and those who have laundered money outside Albania
- Vice director of DEA compliments Xhafaj: Cocaine shows seriousness
- Vasili: Situation in Shkoder is alarming, Rama doesn’t say a word
- DP MP: Taxes have gone up with over 2 billion USD
- Floods, Basha in Shkoder: The non-declaration of the emergency situation considered a criminal offence
- Tough declaration of Monika Kryemadhi: Rama intercepts president Meta
- Spouse of Socialist MP puts pressure to workers to resign
ECONOMY
- Albania among the cheapest countries in the world
- Basha meets chief of Turkish airlines, discussed a potential project “Air Albania”
CHRONICLE
- Three cocaine traffickers arrested pretending to be tomato salesmen
- 78 kg of cannabis seized in Vlora and Lezha
- Dentist Olesia Duka remains in custody
- Elbasan, the bridge collapse might lead to the isolation of 700 residents
- Accident in Tirana, car crashes motorcycle
- The cocaine seized in the container with bananas 90% pure
SOCIETY
- Bad weather, Ministry of Defense presents situation in Shkoder and throughout the country: Water and snow block northern districts, undertaken measures
- Several areas in Lezha district in blackout
- Vlora lacks power for 72 hours
- Good news for Shkodra, since tomorrow there will be a reduction of water discharges
- Ghost company manages hospital waste but has no office or valid address
- Japan ambassador for Tirana municipality: We appreciate the job done for the “Orbital forest”