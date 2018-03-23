AINA TIR-FAX, March 23, 2018

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Fatmir Xhafaj in Washington asks for assistance of DEA and for the incriminated criminals and those who have laundered money outside Albania
  • Vice director of DEA compliments Xhafaj: Cocaine shows seriousness
  • Vasili: Situation in Shkoder is alarming, Rama doesn’t say a word
  • DP MP: Taxes have gone up with over 2 billion USD
  • Floods, Basha in Shkoder: The non-declaration of the emergency situation considered a criminal offence
  • Tough declaration of Monika Kryemadhi: Rama intercepts president Meta
  • Spouse of Socialist MP puts pressure to workers to resign

ECONOMY

  • Albania among the cheapest countries in the world
  • Basha meets chief of Turkish airlines, discussed a potential project “Air Albania”

CHRONICLE

  • Three cocaine traffickers arrested pretending to be tomato salesmen
  • 78 kg of cannabis seized in Vlora and Lezha
  • Dentist Olesia Duka remains in custody
  • Elbasan, the bridge collapse might lead to the isolation of 700 residents
  • Accident in Tirana, car crashes motorcycle
  • The cocaine seized in the container with bananas 90% pure

SOCIETY

  • Bad weather, Ministry of Defense presents situation in Shkoder and throughout the country: Water and snow block northern districts, undertaken measures
  • Several areas in Lezha district in blackout
  • Vlora lacks power for 72 hours
  • Good news for Shkodra, since tomorrow there will be a reduction of water discharges
  • Ghost company manages hospital waste but has no office or valid address
  • Japan ambassador for Tirana municipality: We appreciate the job done for the “Orbital forest”

 

 

Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996.
