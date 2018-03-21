AINA TIR-FAX, March 21, 2018

Posted on March 21, 2018 by TirFax

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Rama: Reform in the justice system has already provided its first results
  • Mogherini’s objective: Unconditioned negotiations for Albania
  • Former NY Mayor Giuliani celebrates in Tirana with Iranian opposition
  • Administrative Investigation results, Constitutional Court Judge resigned before Vetting Law
  • CEC publishes Democratic Party expenses
  • Meta meets Roma and Egyptian students: Integration more secure through education
  • Xhafaj sends letter to the Serious crimes` chief: You need to call Berisha and Basha for interrogation related to the cocaine in Durres
  • Russian finances of DP: Prosecution to interrogate Basha
  • Berisha receives Donald Lu in his office

ECONOMY

  • IMF: “Albania enjoys the fastest growth, but it may not last”
  • Loans and debts threaten the economy, IMF: “No unsolicited requests”
  • 2017: 10 thousand people self-employed have remained jobless
  • Fears emerge on the stock exchange market: Euro reaches under 130 ALL

CHRONICLE

  • Durres municipality appeals the decision for “Veliera’ square
  • Protest, miners attempt to enter the prime ministry premises, but they were blocked by police
  • Accident in Bilisht, car crashes with van, two injured

SOCIETY

  • Greek Embassy and students join Tirana’s Municipality tree-planting initiative
  • Shkoder, Premçi: Emergency situation to be announced in certain areas in Shkoder
  • House robbed in Gjirokaster, jewelry stolen amounts to 100 000 ALL
  • Viroi comes out of its bed and causes floods in Gjirokaster
  • Floods in Shkoder: Prençi: Map has extended
  • UNO forecasts: Average age for Albanians to reach to 50 in 2055

CULTURE  

  • Kapexhiu: reasons why the existing national theaters must not be demolished
  • Maks Velo presents sketches on the new Tirana mosque

About TirFax

Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996. It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information.
This entry was posted in Headline News. Bookmark the permalink.