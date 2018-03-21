AINA TIR-FAX, March 21, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Rama: Reform in the justice system has already provided its first results
- Mogherini’s objective: Unconditioned negotiations for Albania
- Former NY Mayor Giuliani celebrates in Tirana with Iranian opposition
- Administrative Investigation results, Constitutional Court Judge resigned before Vetting Law
- CEC publishes Democratic Party expenses
- Meta meets Roma and Egyptian students: Integration more secure through education
- Xhafaj sends letter to the Serious crimes` chief: You need to call Berisha and Basha for interrogation related to the cocaine in Durres
- Russian finances of DP: Prosecution to interrogate Basha
- Berisha receives Donald Lu in his office
ECONOMY
- IMF: “Albania enjoys the fastest growth, but it may not last”
- Loans and debts threaten the economy, IMF: “No unsolicited requests”
- 2017: 10 thousand people self-employed have remained jobless
- Fears emerge on the stock exchange market: Euro reaches under 130 ALL
CHRONICLE
- Durres municipality appeals the decision for “Veliera’ square
- Protest, miners attempt to enter the prime ministry premises, but they were blocked by police
- Accident in Bilisht, car crashes with van, two injured
SOCIETY
- Greek Embassy and students join Tirana’s Municipality tree-planting initiative
- Shkoder, Premçi: Emergency situation to be announced in certain areas in Shkoder
- House robbed in Gjirokaster, jewelry stolen amounts to 100 000 ALL
- Viroi comes out of its bed and causes floods in Gjirokaster
- Floods in Shkoder: Prençi: Map has extended
- UNO forecasts: Average age for Albanians to reach to 50 in 2055
CULTURE
- Kapexhiu: reasons why the existing national theaters must not be demolished
- Maks Velo presents sketches on the new Tirana mosque