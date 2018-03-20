AINA TIR-FAX, March 20, 2018

Posted on March 20, 2018 by TirFax

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Rama meets Hahn: “Vetting, near its conclusive phase”
  • Rama receives from Belgium, considerations for the accomplishment of the reforms
  • Minister of Justice invites civil society and public to collaborate in the fight against corruption
  • President Meta: “Negotiations with Greece, a solid process”
  • Majko in London: “Diaspora, not a political matter, but requires consensus”
  • Basha: In the real Albania there is poverty and unemployment
  • Meta: The real values of people are based on knowledge and justice
  • President Meta authorizes sea border negotiation and Tsipras’ visit in Korca
  • Bojaxhi: Land and sea has been sold in Vlora
  • SMI: Funds for subvention to go to farmers affected from floods

ECONOMY

  • “Economic Diplomacy”, Bushati meets with Commerce Chambers
  • Economic experts for 2018: “Exports grew, imports doubled”
  • Rovena Gashi, on the list of candidates for Constitutional Court vacancies
  • EUROSTAT publishes figures: 5% of the Albanian population have sought asylum during 2013-2017
  • Record in euro devaluation, it reaches the point of 130 ALL

CHRONICLE

  • Miner dies in Bulqiza mine accident
  • 26, 5 kg of cocaine seized, 5 handcuffed
  • Maminas cocaine, Appeal decides imprisonment for the two arrested
  • 35-year-old arrested in Pogradec BCP after being declared wanted by Italy for robbery
  • 32-year-old killed in its yard in Diber
  • 25-year-old declared wanted from Roma Interpol arrested
  • Emergency situation in Dajç, Armed Forces transport 27-year-old towards Shkoder hospital
  • Car capsizes in the road axis Lezha-Laç, three injured

SOCIETY

  • Greek embassy donates 150 olive roots to Tirana
  • Names of nurses declared winners in the first phase of competition for employment published

CULTURE  

  • YWCA, Ermonela Jaho, US Embassy and Top Media join 6-month breast cancer awareness campaign

 

About TirFax

Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996. It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information.
This entry was posted in Headline News. Bookmark the permalink.