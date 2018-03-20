AINA TIR-FAX, March 20, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Rama meets Hahn: “Vetting, near its conclusive phase”
- Rama receives from Belgium, considerations for the accomplishment of the reforms
- Minister of Justice invites civil society and public to collaborate in the fight against corruption
- President Meta: “Negotiations with Greece, a solid process”
- Majko in London: “Diaspora, not a political matter, but requires consensus”
- Basha: In the real Albania there is poverty and unemployment
- Meta: The real values of people are based on knowledge and justice
- President Meta authorizes sea border negotiation and Tsipras’ visit in Korca
- Bojaxhi: Land and sea has been sold in Vlora
- SMI: Funds for subvention to go to farmers affected from floods
ECONOMY
- “Economic Diplomacy”, Bushati meets with Commerce Chambers
- Economic experts for 2018: “Exports grew, imports doubled”
- Rovena Gashi, on the list of candidates for Constitutional Court vacancies
- EUROSTAT publishes figures: 5% of the Albanian population have sought asylum during 2013-2017
- Record in euro devaluation, it reaches the point of 130 ALL
CHRONICLE
- Miner dies in Bulqiza mine accident
- 26, 5 kg of cocaine seized, 5 handcuffed
- Maminas cocaine, Appeal decides imprisonment for the two arrested
- 35-year-old arrested in Pogradec BCP after being declared wanted by Italy for robbery
- 32-year-old killed in its yard in Diber
- 25-year-old declared wanted from Roma Interpol arrested
- Emergency situation in Dajç, Armed Forces transport 27-year-old towards Shkoder hospital
- Car capsizes in the road axis Lezha-Laç, three injured
SOCIETY
- Greek embassy donates 150 olive roots to Tirana
- Names of nurses declared winners in the first phase of competition for employment published
CULTURE
- YWCA, Ermonela Jaho, US Embassy and Top Media join 6-month breast cancer awareness campaign