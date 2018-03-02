AINA TIR-FAX, March 2, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Juncker even more convinced after tour that Balkan’s place is in the EU
- Rama: “We expect positive recommendation for EU negotiations”.
- Basha: “Drug money funds construction business. Solution is removing this government”
- The President invites MPs to discuss negotiations with Greece at the Presidency
- Negotiations with Greece, Paloka: What we agreed with the president
- Negotiations with Greece: Meta asks for support in reaching the agreement
- Kryemadhi: Cocaine seized in Durres as in “Narcos” film, Rama is afraid
- Xhafaj on cocaine: Super operation of police
ECONOMY
- EBRD: “Balkan needs decades to reach EU’s living standards”
- KESH sold electricity for cheaper price, 1.6 million EUR loss for price admitted by company
- Basha: Public debt was increased, not reduced
CHRONICLE
- Owner of company transporting 613 kg of cocaine had escaped to Germany days before the bust
- 29-year-old arrested in Kruja for murder attempt
- Two police officers arrested in Kapshtica for allowing car with drugs cross the border
- Tirana, robbers attempt to steal bank safe
- Bureau de Change robbed in Fier
SOCIETY
- Tirana Municipal Police donates 80 “Love Trees”
- Berat residents protest for being removed from the social welfare scheme
- Residents of Thanasaj in Lushnje protest on the lack of investments in the area
CULTURE
- Butrint selected among 10 most outstanding world heritages in the world
SPORTS
- Luiza Gega, the only athlete representing Albania in Birmingham
- Romela Begaj results positive even in Test B by risking of being excluded for 8 years
- Bega disappointment: I am pure, the state is not protecting me
WEATHER
- Snow melts, floods expected to take place in Albania
- Strong winds and waves, sailing suspended in Vlora
- Child death: Albanian ranked the second in the Balkan region with alarming figures