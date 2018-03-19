AINA TIR-FAX, March 19, 2018

Posted on March 19, 2018 by TirFax

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Basha: “The narco-state has captured justice”
  • Vasili: Albania under water, Rama enjoys the view
  • Nard Ndoka discovers why Lezha mayor was arrested
  • Zef Brozi: Politics to stop the attack against prosecution
  • Floods, Bushati reacts: Shkodra needs a municipality that works
  • Balla: Hospital center in Qukes to be reconstructed within the year

ECONOMY

  • EBRD selects Tirana for the funding of Bovilla and supply lines of “Unaza e Re”
  • Exports grow by 21, 6% for two months

CHRONICLE

  • Collapse of houses in Dardha of Fushe-Arrez
  • Gjirokaster police challenge, mountainous areas and cannabis full of cannabis
  • Operation details, four policemen took salaries from criminal gangs
  • Trafficker from Tepelena arrested in Tirana
  • Lezha Mayor in house arrest for stealing public beach in cooperation with many others
  • Dubrovnik supplied even with marijuana besides Albanian waste

SOCIETY

  • Bad weather in Durres, teaching process suspended
  • Shkoder under water, municipality issues the important announcement
  • Durres flooded, water invades Veliera
  • Medicaments for abortion forbidden by law in Albania
  • Ballsh workers resume protests
  • Denis Shtraza punished with life imprisonment

CULTURE  

  • Construction at the Butrint Archaeological Park is over

WEATHER

  • Temperatures go down, snow returns

About TirFax

Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996. It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information.
This entry was posted in Headline News. Bookmark the permalink.