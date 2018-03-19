AINA TIR-FAX, March 19, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Basha: “The narco-state has captured justice”
- Vasili: Albania under water, Rama enjoys the view
- Nard Ndoka discovers why Lezha mayor was arrested
- Zef Brozi: Politics to stop the attack against prosecution
- Floods, Bushati reacts: Shkodra needs a municipality that works
- Balla: Hospital center in Qukes to be reconstructed within the year
ECONOMY
- EBRD selects Tirana for the funding of Bovilla and supply lines of “Unaza e Re”
- Exports grow by 21, 6% for two months
CHRONICLE
- Collapse of houses in Dardha of Fushe-Arrez
- Gjirokaster police challenge, mountainous areas and cannabis full of cannabis
- Operation details, four policemen took salaries from criminal gangs
- Trafficker from Tepelena arrested in Tirana
- Lezha Mayor in house arrest for stealing public beach in cooperation with many others
- Dubrovnik supplied even with marijuana besides Albanian waste
SOCIETY
- Bad weather in Durres, teaching process suspended
- Shkoder under water, municipality issues the important announcement
- Durres flooded, water invades Veliera
- Medicaments for abortion forbidden by law in Albania
- Ballsh workers resume protests
- Denis Shtraza punished with life imprisonment
CULTURE
- Construction at the Butrint Archaeological Park is over
WEATHER
- Temperatures go down, snow returns