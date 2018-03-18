AINA TIR-FAX, March 17, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Political adversaries but collaborators in crime, men elected for DP and SP stole land in Lezha
- The corruption case that shocked coalitions. What’s going on between SP and SMI?
- Socialist MP, Balla: “Basha must be criminally prosecuted for receiving dark Russian funds”
- “Tahiri”, Basha: “Political pressure to close the case”
- SMI loses municipal council members in Vlora
- Vasili mentions BoA report to Rama: Energy reform affects the poor
- Lezha “Shaken”, Fatmir Xhafaj speaks for the destruction of several criminal gangs in a short period of time
ECONOMY
- Albanian meat products now exported to Serbia
- New property tax payment enters in effect this April 1st
- Infrastructure Minister inspects waste management implant in Elbasan
- ALUIZNI: 321 owners that receive property certificate for their house extensions
- Bank of Albania: Urbanization hasn’t served to economic growth
CRONICLE
- 39 arrested, 12 on the run for trafficking illegal immigrants to USA, Canada and Britain
- 42 year old drives with 162 km/hour, driving license removed
- Pine trees ripped off from strong wind in Shengjin seashore
- Groups that used to falsify documents to send people to USA arrested, 39 persons arrested along with policemen
- 32 year old Kosovar arrested in Morina BCP
SOCIETY
- Veliaj: “We’ve planted 95,000 trees. Proud of our green revolution”
- Curricula for environment education soon to be presented in schools
- Villages that risk to undergo massive earth slides
- Wind storm in Vlora
CULTURE
- Dua Lipa proud of her origin