AINA TIR-FAX, March 17, 2018

Posted on March 18, 2018 by TirFax

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Political adversaries but collaborators in crime, men elected for DP and SP stole land in Lezha
  • The corruption case that shocked coalitions. What’s going on between SP and SMI?
  • Socialist MP, Balla: “Basha must be criminally prosecuted for receiving dark Russian funds”
  • “Tahiri”, Basha: “Political pressure to close the case”
  • SMI loses municipal council members in Vlora
  • Vasili mentions BoA report to Rama: Energy reform affects the poor
  • Lezha “Shaken”, Fatmir Xhafaj speaks for the destruction of several criminal gangs in a short period of time

ECONOMY

  • Albanian meat products now exported to Serbia
  • New property tax payment enters in effect this April 1st
  • Infrastructure Minister inspects waste management implant in Elbasan
  • ALUIZNI: 321 owners that receive property certificate for their house extensions
  • Bank of Albania: Urbanization hasn’t served to economic growth

CRONICLE

  • 39 arrested, 12 on the run for trafficking illegal immigrants to USA, Canada and Britain
  • 42 year old drives with 162 km/hour, driving license removed
  • Pine trees ripped off from strong wind in Shengjin seashore
  • Groups that used to falsify documents to send people to USA arrested, 39 persons arrested along with policemen
  • 32 year old Kosovar arrested in Morina BCP

SOCIETY

  • Veliaj: “We’ve planted 95,000 trees. Proud of our green revolution”
  • Curricula for environment education soon to be presented in schools
  • Villages that risk to undergo massive earth slides
  • Wind storm in Vlora

CULTURE

  • Dua Lipa proud of her origin

 

About TirFax

Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996. It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information.
This entry was posted in Headline News. Bookmark the permalink.