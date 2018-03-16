AINA TIR-FAX, March 16, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Macedonian President protests against Albanian language law
- Bushati: “Passing of Albanian language law in Macedonia, big achievement for Albanians”
- Rama: Emigration an historic phenomenon
- Meta with Turkish prime minister: Cooperation in the field of terrorism
- Slogans against Albanians in Macedonia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacts: There are actions of hatred
ECONOMY
- BoA issues the new currency of 2000 ALL
- IMF study: Low interest rates of for Albanian Lek stimulated the use of euro
- Survey of the Regional Council: 1 in 3 Albanians work in black
- Property Agency: Dossiers of 1996, land owners to be compensated
- United Nation Organization: Albania among the 20 most corrupted countries in the world
- Other luxurious expenditure from the government, 1 million euro spent for cars
CHRONICLE
- Mayor of Lezha arrested
- Police cars crash to the roadside, two policemen injured
- Bride intoxicates mother in law, remains in prison
- 83-year-old shepherd dies in flames after the barn was engulfed by fire
- Police closes the hunger strike forcibly, former prisoners kept in commissariat overnight: We were mistreated
- Accident in Tirana-Durres highway
- Klodian Çypi arrested claiming that police was planning to kill him
SOCIETY
- Issue of water supply for two neighborhoods in Tirana sorted out
- Miner protest in front of the Ministry of Infrastructure for the status approval
- Action starts in the Dry Lake and Fresku area of the removal of waste
CULTURE
- Tirana, one of the richest cities as regards history of art
- Monika Lubonja resigns: Competition opened for her substitute
WEATHER
- Heavy rains expected in the last 24 hours, armed forces on alert