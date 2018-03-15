AINA TIR-FAX, March 15, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Meta in Azerbaijan, received by President Aliyev
- Albania’s Ambassador to EU, Suela Janina: “Time for the EU and Albania to turn words to actions”
- Macedonian President protests against Albanian language law
- Basha congratulates Merkel for her fourth term as German Chancellor
- Vasili: Vetting to concessions, prosecution not to hide itself
- Rama starts the day with with the new project of the National Theater: It will be a contemporary theater
ECONOMY
- The reference prices` list for the property tax
- Euro and dollar weaken positions towards ALL
- Bankers Petrolium and municipalities of Roskovec and Patos provide assistance to farmers with projects
- Economic aid, Minister of Health: New scheme against corruption
CHRONICLE
- Searches for Greek soldiers, 108 bodies unburied so far
- Habilaj dossier: Prosecution prolongs investigations for former head of Vlore police
- “Deception of businessmen”, dentist Alesia Duka remains in prison
- 50-year-old crashes with his motorcycle and dies
- Financier of “Habilaj” witnesses at Katania Prosecution after being extradited in Italy
- Imprisonment for the owner injured a few days ago with explosion
- 35-year-old intimidates two youngsters in the capital, police intervenes
- Bags filled with drugs found at Albanian-Greek border
SOCIETY
- Security increased, 15 officers deployed near Tirana schools
CULTURE
- National Theater director: The reasons why the building of the National Theater should not be demolished
WEATHER
- Meteorologists forecast: Rains to resume in the coming days