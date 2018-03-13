AINA TIR-FAX, March 13, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- US Ambassador at Democratic Party HQ after suspicious lobbying money accusations
- What did Lulzim Basha sign for Biniatta? Who tells the truth?
- Macedonia, 35,000 obstacles against Albanian language law
- Majko in Canada, discusses agreement for pensions and easier travel options
- “Vetting Law” Public Commissioner discharged
- PM Rama: “New national theater, without high-rise tower, three times more spaces”
- Government meeting, Rama promises the completion of works Elbasan-Tirana within 2018
- Negotiations with Greece: Rama thanks Meta publicly
ECONOMY
- Bank of Albania starts “Money Week”, educating young generation with finances
- Euro reaches lowest level since 2009
- Tax Office strengthens controls in the ground
- Minister of Finance gives the good news for the families excluded from economic aid
- New rules for the calculation of vehicles
CHRONICLE
- 70-year-old man who saved the rock climbers in Gjirokaster
- Three vehicles involved in an accident in Rinas
- House robbed in Shkodra, two thieves handcuffed
- 9 citizens from Nepal disappear in Durres
- 36-year-old handcuffed for stealing in the cemetery
- House of 78-year-old stolen in Korça
- Albanian rapes 46-year-old woman in Greece and gets arrested
- Explosion in Tirana, the boy who mantled mines in his cell shop
SOCIETY
- Situation post-floods, Ministry of Defense, the distribution of food aids for the affected people from floods continues
- Activities foreseen to be held in Tirana on the occasion of Summer Day
- Project introduced on the new National Theater
SPORTS
- Starova speaks for the first time after leaving “Partizani”