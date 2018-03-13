AINA TIR-FAX, March 13, 2018

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • US Ambassador at Democratic Party HQ after suspicious lobbying money accusations
  • What did Lulzim Basha sign for Biniatta? Who tells the truth?
  • Macedonia, 35,000 obstacles against Albanian language law
  • Majko in Canada, discusses agreement for pensions and easier travel options
  • “Vetting Law” Public Commissioner discharged
  • PM Rama: “New national theater, without high-rise tower, three times more spaces”
  • Government meeting, Rama promises the completion of works Elbasan-Tirana within 2018
  • Negotiations with Greece: Rama thanks Meta publicly

ECONOMY

  • Bank of Albania starts “Money Week”, educating young generation with finances
  • Euro reaches lowest level since 2009
  • Tax Office strengthens controls in the ground
  • Minister of Finance gives the good news for the families excluded from economic aid
  • New rules for the calculation of vehicles

CHRONICLE

  • 70-year-old man who saved the rock climbers in Gjirokaster
  • Three vehicles involved in an accident in Rinas
  • House robbed in Shkodra, two thieves handcuffed
  • 9 citizens from Nepal disappear in Durres
  • 36-year-old handcuffed for stealing in the cemetery
  • House of 78-year-old stolen in Korça
  • Albanian rapes 46-year-old woman in Greece and gets arrested
  • Explosion in Tirana, the boy who mantled mines in his cell shop

SOCIETY

  • Situation post-floods, Ministry of Defense, the distribution of food aids for the affected people from floods continues
  • Activities foreseen to be held in Tirana on the occasion of Summer Day
  • Project introduced on the new National Theater

SPORTS

  • Starova speaks for the first time after leaving “Partizani”

