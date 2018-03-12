AINA TIR-FAX, March 12, 2018

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • FBI investigates Democratic Party’s lobbyist. Albanian Prosecution asks US authorities for details
  • Diaspora Minister invites Canadian businesses to Albania
  • Obot floods, Basha: “Rama is behaving criminally with citizens”
  • CEC wants reports of expenses for 2017 from political parties
  • SP gathers group, instructions of Rama and the plan to be investigated

ECONOMY

  • Financial experts appointed to calculate Rezart Taci’s debt to the government budget
  • Basha: “No new foreign investment in 5 years. DP will liberate the market”
  • Ministry of Agriculture meets the requests of bee-raisers: The news strategy and the beneficiaries
  • French enterprises visit Tirana, Veliaj: Support for any idea and investment agreement

CHRONICLE

  • Footage from Albanian citizens kept in bad conditions inside Greek prisons
  • Cannabis traffickers could start using indoors plantations
  • Four rockclibers blocked in Sotira mountain saved
  • Minibus with pupils falls into the abyss, 16-year-old injured
  • Explosion placed in a shop selling mobile phones in Shkoder, shop-assistant injured
  • Physical and psychological violence exercised against father, man arrested in Korça

SOCIETY

  • “US Ambassador in Valbona, meets residents concerned about natural gem
  • Mayor Veliaj in Munich: “More focus on Tirana’s new areas”
  • Retired doctors volunteer at Saranda short-handed hospital
  • 247 quotes presented for specializations in medicine

CULTURE

  • New project for Tirana National Theater to be presented

