AINA TIR-FAX, March 12, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- FBI investigates Democratic Party’s lobbyist. Albanian Prosecution asks US authorities for details
- Diaspora Minister invites Canadian businesses to Albania
- Obot floods, Basha: “Rama is behaving criminally with citizens”
- CEC wants reports of expenses for 2017 from political parties
- SP gathers group, instructions of Rama and the plan to be investigated
ECONOMY
- Financial experts appointed to calculate Rezart Taci’s debt to the government budget
- Basha: “No new foreign investment in 5 years. DP will liberate the market”
- Ministry of Agriculture meets the requests of bee-raisers: The news strategy and the beneficiaries
- French enterprises visit Tirana, Veliaj: Support for any idea and investment agreement
CHRONICLE
- Footage from Albanian citizens kept in bad conditions inside Greek prisons
- Cannabis traffickers could start using indoors plantations
- Four rockclibers blocked in Sotira mountain saved
- Minibus with pupils falls into the abyss, 16-year-old injured
- Explosion placed in a shop selling mobile phones in Shkoder, shop-assistant injured
- Physical and psychological violence exercised against father, man arrested in Korça
SOCIETY
- “US Ambassador in Valbona, meets residents concerned about natural gem
- Mayor Veliaj in Munich: “More focus on Tirana’s new areas”
- Retired doctors volunteer at Saranda short-handed hospital
- 247 quotes presented for specializations in medicine
CULTURE
- New project for Tirana National Theater to be presented