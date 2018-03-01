AINA TIR-FAX, March 1, 2018

Posted on March 1, 2018 by TirFax

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Negotiations with Greece, Basha: “We will not allow agreements against Albania’s interests”
  • Durres drug bust, Rama: “We seized it without help from international partners”
  • Police after cocaine bust: “Basha’s declaration, denigrating”
  • Cocaine: Former president Nishani: National security put at serious risk
  • The US and EU embassies greet Albanian police for seizing 613 kg of cocaine
  • Maritime border agreement with Greece, President refuses again to authorize Bushati
  • Mecollari in 2015: “Any agreement with Greece, better than the one of 2009”
  • Juncker speaks about the EU integration progress of Albania and Serbia
  • Basha: “Economy on the verge of catastrophe by drug money”

ECONOMY

  • KESH sells electricity cheap, €4 mln less than market
  • Banks filled with euros by January even though Bank of Albania declared war against the European currency
  • Minister of Finance and Economy signs Memorandum of Cooperation and Assistance for customs issues
  • President Meta does not sign the decree for the construction of Vlora airport

CHRONICLE

  • Court accepts Prosecution request, Aqif Rakipi innocent
  • Police seizes 180 million EUR of cocaine in Durres/exclusive pictures
  • Daughter in law and lover kill husband and mother in law and then burn  house to hide evidence
  • 36-year-old from Skrapar arrested after being declared wanted in Italy for drug trafficking
  • Serious Crimes Prosecution are investigating changes of contracts for Tirana-Elbasan road axis, border members interrogated 
  • Some members of the group who transported 613 kg of cocaine from Columbia identified
  • 5 tons of marijuana coming from Albania seized in Italy
  • Tirana, explosive placed in front of a house in Tirana  

SOCIETY

  • Albanian emigrants in Greece welcome Apostille Stamp removal
  • Additional security measures in Durres Port
  • Areas isolated form snow unblocked in Puka and Gjirokaster
  • Temperatures go up, risk for floods is present

CULTURE

  • Well known writer Fatos Kongoli in serious health conditions, asks help from state

About TirFax

Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996. It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information.
This entry was posted in Headline News. Bookmark the permalink.