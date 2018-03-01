AINA TIR-FAX, March 1, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Negotiations with Greece, Basha: “We will not allow agreements against Albania’s interests”
- Durres drug bust, Rama: “We seized it without help from international partners”
- Police after cocaine bust: “Basha’s declaration, denigrating”
- Cocaine: Former president Nishani: National security put at serious risk
- The US and EU embassies greet Albanian police for seizing 613 kg of cocaine
- Maritime border agreement with Greece, President refuses again to authorize Bushati
- Mecollari in 2015: “Any agreement with Greece, better than the one of 2009”
- Juncker speaks about the EU integration progress of Albania and Serbia
- Basha: “Economy on the verge of catastrophe by drug money”
ECONOMY
- KESH sells electricity cheap, €4 mln less than market
- Banks filled with euros by January even though Bank of Albania declared war against the European currency
- Minister of Finance and Economy signs Memorandum of Cooperation and Assistance for customs issues
- President Meta does not sign the decree for the construction of Vlora airport
CHRONICLE
- Court accepts Prosecution request, Aqif Rakipi innocent
- Police seizes 180 million EUR of cocaine in Durres/exclusive pictures
- Daughter in law and lover kill husband and mother in law and then burn house to hide evidence
- 36-year-old from Skrapar arrested after being declared wanted in Italy for drug trafficking
- Serious Crimes Prosecution are investigating changes of contracts for Tirana-Elbasan road axis, border members interrogated
- Some members of the group who transported 613 kg of cocaine from Columbia identified
- 5 tons of marijuana coming from Albania seized in Italy
- Tirana, explosive placed in front of a house in Tirana
SOCIETY
- Albanian emigrants in Greece welcome Apostille Stamp removal
- Additional security measures in Durres Port
- Areas isolated form snow unblocked in Puka and Gjirokaster
- Temperatures go up, risk for floods is present
CULTURE
- Well known writer Fatos Kongoli in serious health conditions, asks help from state