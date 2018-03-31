AIAN TIR-FAX, March 30, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Albania expels two Russian diplomats
- Moscow note of protest to countries who excelled Russian diplomats
- Two Albanians diplomats expelled from Moscow. MEFA reacts
- Russia hands note of protest to Albania, two diplomats expelled
- Former Minister of Interior “disappears: from public life
- Erdogan councilmen in Albania: Turkey promotes brotherhood and peace
- Elbasan Prosecutor resigns, after being recently appointed by Arta Marku
- Five European countries can bring back the visa regime for Albania
- DP brings to light new evidence against Tahiri
- Gjiknuri sues to Prosecutor`s Office three former officials of the National Agency of Water Sewage
ECONOMY
- Gulen with the Nation’s Road maintenance? Turkey asked Albania to expel company
- Americans complain: “High taxes at 30% to 40% make it difficult doing business in Albania”
- Deposits shrunk by 47 million euro in February
- Strong fluctuations of euro, common currency in crises
- American Chamber of Commerce: We will leave if taxes increase
CHRONICLE
- 12 year old passes away after being crashed by train
- Albanian agent of FBI passes away
- Former Attorney General accused of money laundering
- Person declared wanted for robbing petrol stations arrested
- Doctor in Korca criminally proceeded for not reporting injury
- Vlora, two vehicles crash, 3 injured
- Three engines blocked, two persons arrested
- Accusations for documents forgery, 10 storey building sequestered in Durres
SOCIETY
- Kuksi residents and Kosovars get together to protest against the Nation Road pay toll