AIAN TIR-FAX, March 30, 2018

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Albania expels two Russian diplomats
  • Moscow note of protest to countries who excelled Russian diplomats
  • Two Albanians diplomats expelled from Moscow. MEFA reacts
  • Russia hands note of protest to Albania, two diplomats expelled
  • Former Minister of Interior “disappears: from public life
  • Erdogan councilmen in Albania: Turkey promotes brotherhood and peace
  • Elbasan Prosecutor resigns, after being recently appointed by Arta Marku
  • Five European countries can bring back the visa regime for Albania
  • DP brings to light new evidence against Tahiri
  • Gjiknuri sues to Prosecutor`s Office three former officials of the National Agency of Water Sewage

ECONOMY

  • Gulen with the Nation’s Road maintenance? Turkey asked Albania to expel company
  • Americans complain: “High taxes at 30% to 40% make it difficult doing business in Albania”
  • Deposits shrunk by 47 million euro in February
  • Strong fluctuations of euro, common currency in crises
  • American Chamber of Commerce: We will leave if taxes increase

CHRONICLE

  • 12 year old passes away after being crashed by train
  • Albanian agent of FBI passes away
  • Former Attorney General accused of money laundering
  • Person declared wanted for robbing petrol stations arrested
  • Doctor in Korca criminally proceeded for not reporting injury
  • Vlora, two vehicles crash, 3 injured
  • Three engines blocked, two persons arrested 
  • Accusations for documents forgery, 10 storey building sequestered in Durres

SOCIETY

  • Kuksi residents and Kosovars get together to protest against the Nation Road pay toll

 

Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996. It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information.
