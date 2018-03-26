AINA TIR-FAX, March 26, 2018

HEADLINES

POLITICS

  • Albania expels two Russian diplomats
  • DP-SMI parliamentary group leaders meet, focus on EU accession negotiations
  • Diaspora and Education Minister meet Albanian teachers in Italy
  • Justice Minister: “Property ownership reform has started”
  • Kryemadhi in Shkoder: “Solidarity with citizens. We need a final solution”
  • Basha with former political prisoners: “The prosecutors will not give you justice”
  • Ardi Veliu meets head of OSCE

ECONOMY

  • Kosovo concerned about the Durres-Kukes highway toll-fee
  • Government established Durres-Kukes toll-fee 4 times higher than recommended

CHRONICLE

  • Former Attorney General accused of money laundering
  • 45 year old burnt alive in Greece in a warehouse
  • 50 year old commits suicide in a barn in Korca
  • Greek elderly injures one of the Albanian thieves while attempting to steal his house
  • 47 year old from Vlora declared wanted arrested
  • 98 kg of cannabis seized in Vlora
  • Massacre with properties in Durres: 30 officials of the Land registry office in target

SOCIETY

  • Match Albania-Norway: The road axes to be blocked by police due to security measures
  • Vehicle circulation in Dardha of Korca region due to snow precipitation
  • Shkoder municipality issues information on floods, 4155 hectares under water
  • Problems still encountered in the road axis Elbasan-Gjinar
  • Nikolla issues good news for students and teachers abroad

 

 

