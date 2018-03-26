AINA TIR-FAX, March 26, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Albania expels two Russian diplomats
- DP-SMI parliamentary group leaders meet, focus on EU accession negotiations
- Diaspora and Education Minister meet Albanian teachers in Italy
- Justice Minister: “Property ownership reform has started”
- Kryemadhi in Shkoder: “Solidarity with citizens. We need a final solution”
- Basha with former political prisoners: “The prosecutors will not give you justice”
- Ardi Veliu meets head of OSCE
ECONOMY
- Kosovo concerned about the Durres-Kukes highway toll-fee
- Government established Durres-Kukes toll-fee 4 times higher than recommended
CHRONICLE
- Former Attorney General accused of money laundering
- 45 year old burnt alive in Greece in a warehouse
- 50 year old commits suicide in a barn in Korca
- Greek elderly injures one of the Albanian thieves while attempting to steal his house
- 47 year old from Vlora declared wanted arrested
- 98 kg of cannabis seized in Vlora
- Massacre with properties in Durres: 30 officials of the Land registry office in target
SOCIETY
- Match Albania-Norway: The road axes to be blocked by police due to security measures
- Vehicle circulation in Dardha of Korca region due to snow precipitation
- Shkoder municipality issues information on floods, 4155 hectares under water
- Problems still encountered in the road axis Elbasan-Gjinar
- Nikolla issues good news for students and teachers abroad