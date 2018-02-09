AINA TIR-FAX, February 9, 2018

HEADLINES
POLITICS
- Rama: “Osum Canyon hydro-power plants will not be built”
- Politics failed to appoint judiciary reform members. US Ambassador: “Afraid of reform”
- Analysts: “EU Strategy for Balkan, on pessimistic tones”
- President Meta announces two vacancies at Constitutional Court
- Pavlopulos: Support for Albania in respect of international right
- New Director General of State Police pays his first visit in Shkodra
- Arta Marku, strict stance towards Fier Prosecution
- Right to vote for Albanians abroad: Majko: It is being closely collaborated with OSCE and Venice Commission
ECONOMY
- EU plans to invest 1.7 billion EUR for Balkan
- Environmental permit for HPP on Osum Canyons has expired
- Debt remains sustainable: “Standards and Poor`s: Crediting crises
- Fight against Euros: Bank of Albania approves package against the European currency
- Euro devaluated again in domestic market
CHRONICLE
- 7-month old baby dies from measles in the pediatric ward in Tirana
- Thieves steal livestock in Petref village of Elbasan
- Trial against Fadil Kasemi postponed due to lack of advocates
SOCIETY
- Floods in Shkodra, mayor: Fault of HPP, Shkodra prefect objects
- Valentine’s day in Tirana: “Plant a tree to celebrate love”
- Veliaj in the World Urban Forum: Tirana elected one of the three most transformed cities
CULTURE
- Tirana Olympic Park turned into a box arena
- 11 amazing beaches of Albania